*Copy from India press conference in Ahmedabad STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD INNINGS Suryakumar's maiden international fifty takes India to 185/8 against England Ahmedabad, Mar 18 (PTI) Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering maiden fifty and powered India to 185 for 8 in their fourth T20 International match against England here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-NATARAJAN Natarajan passes fitness test, back in dugout New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) India's left-arm yorker sensation Thangarasu Natarajan has passed his fitness Test and joined the team during the fourth T20 International against England in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

SPO-BAD-2ND LD IND Lakshya enters maiden quarterfinals, Sindhu too joins in mixed day for India (Eds: Updating with Sindhu's result) Birmingham, Mar 18 (PTI) Lakshya Sen on Thursday became the youngest Indian male shuttler to reach the All England Championship quarterfinals, where Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu joined him with an easy win at the Super 1000 tournament here.

SPO-SHOOT-IND ISSF World Cup: Indian shooters renew quest for excellence New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Deprived of competition for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India's phenomenal pistol and rifle shooters will renew their quest for excellence when the ISSF World Cup begins here from Friday.

SPO-ATH-FEDCUP Dhanalakshmi beats Hima Das in 200m semifinals, breaks PT Usha's meet record Patiala, Mar 18 (PTI) S Dhanalakshmi of Tamil Nadu, who had stunned Dutee Chand in the 100m final, on Thursday beat another star athlete Hima Das in the 200m semifinal heats by running a meet record time of 23.26 seconds in the Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships here on Thursday.

SPO-BOX-LD VIJENDER Vijender aims to extend unbeaten run in 'Battle on Ship' By Nikhil Bapat Panaji, Mar 18 (PTI) Unconquered thus far, star Indian boxer Vijender Singh would look to extend his unblemished record in professional circuit when he spars with tall Russian opponent, Artysh Lopsan, in what is being billed as the 'Battle on Ship' here on Friday.

SPO-BOX-IND Zareen stuns world champion Ekaterina to enter Bosphorus boxing quarters New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) India's Nikhat Zareen stunned reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina to breeze into the women's 51kg quarter-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing tournament in Istanbul here.

SPO-BAD-INDONESIA-LD PULLOUT Indonesian team, Turkey's Yigit pull out of All England Championships after COVID-19 case in flight (Eds: Updating with withdrawal of Turkey's Yigit) Birmingham, Mar 18 (PTI) The Indonesian badminton team has withdrawn from the ongoing All England Championships after all the players and the officials were forced to isolate themselves for 10 days following a COVID-19 positive case in their flight to London, the world governing body (BWF) said on Thursday.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-RAJPUT Delhi World Cup a test event before Tokyo Olympics: Sanjeev Rajput By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Seasoned Indian rifleman Sanjeev Rajput on Thursday said the Delhi World Cup could act as a perfect testing ground for shooters before the Tokyo Olympics as they return to top-flight competition after more than a year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-FOOT-IND-CAOCH Stimac wants his young side to play fearless football against Oman and UAE New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) His squad packed with youngsters, India head coach Igor Stimac wants his players to play fearless football when the team faces more fancied Oman and United Arab Emirates in the international friendlies next week.

SPO-CRI-LEGENDS India Legends beat WI Legends by 13 runs, enter World Series T20 final Raipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends defeated West Indies Legends by 13 runs to storm into the summit clash of the Road Safety World Series T20 here.

SPO-CRI-ICC-QUALIFIERS Three regional qualifiers for men's 2022 T20 WC postponed due to COVID-19: ICC Dubai, Mar 18 (PTI) Three men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Africa and Asia -- pathway tournaments to the 2022 showpiece event in Australia -- have been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, the game's governing body ICC said on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-PCB-PSL-AFRIDI Afridi blames PCB for PSL 6's postponement Karachi, Mar 18 (PTI) Former skipper Shahid Afridi has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board for postponing PSL 6 due to COVID-19 scare among the franchises, saying the deferment proved that PCB didn't have a plan B to fall back upon.

SPO-CRI-PCB-MANI Pakistan optimistic about hosting India in 2023 Asia Cup, says Mani Karachi, Mar 18 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani is optimistic about hosting India in the Asia Cup in 2023 and hopes the political relations between the two neighbouring countries would improve by then.

SPO-BOX-MANDEEP Mandeep Jangra signs up with Pro Box Promotions, to make his debut on May 1 in Florida New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra has signed up with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions and will be making his debut on May 1 against a yet-to-be-decided opponent in Tampa, Florida.

