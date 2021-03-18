Left Menu

Horse racing-Blackmore continues Cheltenham streak with fourth win

Rachael Blackmore's victory charge continued at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday as the Irish jockey notched her fourth win of a sensational week by steering 3-1 favourite Allaho home in the Grade One Ryanair Chase.

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Rachael Blackmore's victory charge continued at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday as the Irish jockey notched her fourth win of a sensational week by steering 3-1 favourite Allaho home in the Grade One Ryanair Chase. The 31-year-old, who on Tuesday became the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle and bagged two more wins on Wednesday, romped to a 12-length victory.

"It's incredible! I'm very grateful to be getting these opportunities. He put in a fair performance; he jumped and galloped everywhere. I never felt like I was out of my comfort zone anywhere. It was fantastic," she said. It was yet another victory for Irish trainer Willie Mullins who has taken his haul from 72 to 76 this week.

"Allaho did everything right. The first thing I did when Rachael come back in was lift her number cloth to see if the lead bag was in there as it looked like Allaho was just carrying Rachael around there!" he said. Blackmore, the daughter of a dairy farmer who owns a degree in equine science, is proving a trailblazer for female jockeys and she could claim the biggest prize of all on Friday when she rides A Plus Tard in the Gold Cup.

"He has an unbelievable chance. Al Boum Photo is the horse to beat in it and we will be giving it our best shot."

