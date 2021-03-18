Left Menu

Soccer-Saints face most important game of year against Bournemouth: Hasenhuettl

The Saints have struggled in the Premier League due to injuries and a dip in form in the second half of the campaign to sit 14th in the table, but Hasenhuettl said it was worth the risk to field his strongest team in the FA Cup. Southampton beat defending champions Arsenal in the fourth round and Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out and Hasenhuettl is targeting silverware in what has otherwise been a difficult season for the team.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:26 IST
Soccer-Saints face most important game of year against Bournemouth: Hasenhuettl

Struggling Southampton are faced with one of their most important matches of the year when they take on south-coast rivals Bournemouth in quarter-finals the FA Cup on Saturday, manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said on Thursday. The Saints have struggled in the Premier League due to injuries and a dip in form in the second half of the campaign to sit 14th in the table, but Hasenhuettl said it was worth the risk to field his strongest team in the FA Cup.

Southampton beat defending champions Arsenal in the fourth round and Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out and Hasenhuettl is targeting silverware in what has otherwise been a difficult season for the team. "The cup for us is to have a chance to win a trophy and this is why we took it seriously from the beginning. We didn't pick our best team against Wolves and Arsenal to now say it's not important. It's very important," Hasenhuettl told reporters.

Southampton last won a major trophy when they claimed the FA Cup in the 1975-76 season. "We said when we were in a better position in the league we could also concentrate on the Cup, with the risk we have then a few more injuries maybe. But we took this risk... because of having a game like we have on Saturday," Hasenhuettl added.

"... We have a chance to get to the semi-final of the most traditional competition in English football. I think it's for us, the players, the staff, the fans, everybody in this club, maybe the most important game of this year." Bournemouth, who were relegated to the Championship (second-tier) at the end of last season and dismissed manager Eddie Howe, stunned Burnley in the fifth round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bhullar starts with solid 5-under 66 in Kenya Open

Gaganjeet Bhullar carried on from where he left last week as he opened the Magical Kenya Open with a five-under 66 and was inside Top-10 on a low-scoring opening day here.Bhullar, who holed a shot from the bunker for an eagle on Par-5 11th,...

Punjab reports 2,387 fresh COVID-19 cases; Night curfew imposed in Ludhiana, Jalandhar districts

Punjab reported 2,387 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Thursday. Meanwhile, Jalandhar District Collector Ghanshyam Thori and Ludhiana District Collector Varinder Sharna on Thursday imposed a n...

EXPLAINER-How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?

Europes medicines watchdog concluded on Thursday that AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine still far outweighed any risks after investigating reports of rare blood clotting disorders but said it would add a warning to the product leaflet.A caus...

Panel moots closure of schools temporarily in Puducherry to check COVID-19 spread

A high-level committee of the Puducherry Health department on Thursday recommended temporary closure of schools and ramping up testing in the union territory among various precautionary measures in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in recen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021