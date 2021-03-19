Left Menu

High school football coach who prayed after games loses appeal -U.S. appeals court

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Bremerton school district would have violated the First Amendment's ban on government establishment of religion by letting Joseph Kennedy pray in view of spectators, and with students who might feel pressured to join him. It rejected Kennedy's claim he was engaging in "private" prayer, citing his efforts to draw local and national support, and said district personnel had received "hateful" and "threatening" emails, letters and calls from around the country.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 00:06 IST
High school football coach who prayed after games loses appeal -U.S. appeals court

A Washington State school district did not violate the religious and free speech rights of a high school football coach by forbidding him from kneeling in prayer at the 50-yard line after games, a federal appeals court ruled unanimously on Thursday. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Bremerton school district would have violated the First Amendment's ban on government establishment of religion by letting Joseph Kennedy pray in view of spectators, and with students who might feel pressured to join him.

It rejected Kennedy's claim he was engaging in "private" prayer, citing his efforts to draw local and national support, and said district personnel had received "hateful" and "threatening" emails, letters and calls from around the country. "Although there are numerous close cases chronicled in the Supreme Court's and our current Establishment Clause caselaw, this case is not one of them," Circuit Judge Milan Smith wrote for a three-judge panel, which upheld a lower court ruling.

Kennedy plans to appeal. "Banning coaches from praying just because they can be seen is wrong" and unconstitutional, said Mike Berry, general counsel for the First Liberty Institute, which represented Kennedy. "We hope the Supreme Court will right this wrong."

The school district's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Kennedy was an assistant coach at Bremerton High School outside Seattle from 2008 to 2015, when he was put on leave. His contract later expired.

The coach's case drew support from religious conservatives and free speech advocates, and from 21 Republican state attorneys general who accused the school district of "censuring Kennedy as an excuse to prohibit his religious exercise." In 2019, the Supreme Court refused to hear Kennedy's appeal from the 9th Circuit's denial of an injunction to reinstate him and let him pray.

Four conservative justices - Samuel Alito, joined by Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh - wrote separately that the appeals court's understanding of teachers' free speech rights was "troubling and may justify review in the future." The case is Kennedy v Bremerton School District, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35222.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-NFL Finalizes New 11-Year Media Rights Deal, Amazon Gets Exclusive Thursday Night Package - CNBC

NFL FINALIZES NEW 11-YEAR MEDIA RIGHTS DEAL, AMAZON GETS EXCLUSIVE THURSDAY NIGHT PACKAGE - CNBC NFL NEW AGREEMENT RUNS THROUGH 2033 AND WILL FEATURE TWO SUPER BOWLS RETURNING TO DISNEYS ABC NETWORK CHANNEL - CNBC AMAZON IS PAYING ABOUT 1...

Georgia police search for motive in spa murders as Asian Americans decry attacks

Georgia police on Thursday were considering all motives including hate crime in the murders of eight people, six of them Asian women, at Atlanta-area spas as a lawmaker said the Asian-American community was screaming out for help to combat ...

WRAPUP 7-Military tightens grip in Myanmar as more international sanctions loom

Thousands of opponents of military rule in Myanmar marched in the town of Natmauk, the birthplace of revered national hero Aung San, on Thursday in defiance of a crackdown by security forces, local media reported. Demonstrations also took p...

U.S. Senate confirms Burns to be CIA director

The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed veteran diplomat William Burns to become President Joe Bidens Central Intelligence Agency director. In a show of bipartisanship unusual in the bitterly divided chamber, the Senate backed Burns by unanim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021