Rugby-France to host Scotland in Six Nations on March 26

Title-chasing France will host Scotland in their rescheduled Six Nations match at the Stade de France on March 26, organisers said on Thursday. The fixture was originally scheduled for late February but was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the French camp in the week building up to the test affected 11 players and backroom staff, including head coach Fabien Galthie.

The match is a potential title decider for the French, who need to beat Wales in Paris on Saturday to stay in contention for the trophy. France trail leaders Wales by nine points in the standings with the game in hand.

Scotland have one win in the championship and are out of contention for the title, even if they beat Italy on Saturday and France.

