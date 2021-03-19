Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dinamo stun Spurs as brilliant Orsic nets hat-trick

Orsic levelled the tie in the 83d minute with an unstoppable first-time shot past Lloris from eight metres after a flowing move saw substitute Iyayi Atiemwen square the ball to the 28-year old from the right flank. Spurs looked completely at sea in extra time too as Marin Leovac spurned a gilt-edged chance in the 96th minute before Orsic put the icing on the cake with an individual goal of the highest quality.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 03:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 03:19 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Dinamo stun Spurs as brilliant Orsic nets hat-trick

Dinamo Zagreb pulled off the season's biggest shock in the Europa League after Mislav Orsic scored a sublime hat-trick to give the Croatian champions a 3-2 aggregate win over Tottenham Hotspur in their last-16 tie on Thursday.

Dinamo won 3-0 on the night after extra time to reach the quarter-finals on coach Damir Krznar's debut after he took over on Monday from Zoran Mamic, who stepped down upon learning he faces a prison sentence for fraud. The defeat was a second bitter blow for Spurs coach Jose Mourinho in quick succession after Sunday's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal and he trudged off with a grim look on his face as the home players mobbed each other by the touchline.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, a resurgent Dinamo dominated the first half and twice came close through midfielder Lovro Majer before Harry Kane missed a chance for Spurs as home goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic blocked his close-range effort. The home side pulled one back on aggregate in the 62nd minute when Orsic beat visiting keeper Hugo Lloris with a thunderbolt from 18 metres after he cut inside and left Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez flat-footed. Orsic levelled the tie in the 83d minute with an unstoppable first-time shot past Lloris from eight metres after a flowing move saw substitute Iyayi Atiemwen square the ball to the 28-year old from the right flank.

Spurs looked completely at sea in extra time too as Marin Leovac spurned a gilt-edged chance in the 96th minute before Orsic put the icing on the cake with an individual goal of the highest quality. He beat four Tottenham defenders with a jinking run from the halfway line and then unleashed a stinging low drive past Lloris from the edge of the penalty area.

Intense Spurs pressure in the last 10 minutes of the absorbing contest saw them miss a pair of sitters as Livakovic denied Gareth Bale and Kane, with Dinamo hanging on thanks to several last-gasp clearances. Former Spurs and England midfielder Glenn Hoddle poured criticism on the team after a shambolic performance.

"They went downhill instead of fighting," Hoddle told BT Sport. "They should have upped the gears but they didn't. There is not enough quality in the team. Everyone was looking at each other. When it happens it is a disaster for a team." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks set to fall, pressured by soaring T-note yields

Asian stocks are set to open mostly lower on Friday, pressured by U.S. Treasury yields that rose to 14-month highs overnight and oil prices, which fell by their biggest one-day declines since last summer.Australias SPASX 200 index lost 0.21...

Global warming could cut over 60 countries' credit ratings by 2030, study warns

A new algorithm-based study by a group of UK universities has predicted that 63 countries roughly half the number rated by the likes of SP Global, Moodys and Fitch - could see their credit ratings cut because of climate change by 2030.Rese...

NFL reaches long-term media deals with Amazon, Disney and others

The National Football League NFL said on Thursday it reached long-term media deals with Amazon.com Inc and major broadcast and cable companies that run through 2033.Amazon.com will become the exclusive partner for the leagues Thursday Night...

U.S. House approves protections for young 'Dreamer' immigrants

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to give younger immigrants nicknamed Dreamers, who came to the United States illegally as children, protections against deportation and a pathway to citizenship. By a vote of 228-197, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021