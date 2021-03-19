Left Menu

Soccer-My players didn't respect their jobs, says stunned Tottenham boss Mourinho

"On the other side my team, and I am there, didn't look like it was playing an important match and if for any of them it's not an important match for me it is, for the respect that I have for my career and my own job." It was only the third time that Champions League-winning manager Mourinho had lost a match in a European competition by a three-goal margin and the second with Spurs after last season's Champions League drubbing by RB Leipzig.

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 19-03-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 03:27 IST
Soccer-My players didn't respect their jobs, says stunned Tottenham boss Mourinho

Stunned Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho accused his players of not respecting their jobs after his side crashed out of the Europa League following a 3-2 aggregate defeat by Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday. Leading 2-0 from the first leg in north London, Tottenham were overwhelming favourites to reach the quarter-finals but produced a tepid performance as Zagreb stormed back with a sensational hat-trick by Mislav Orsic.

Coming after his side were heavily criticised for a poor performance in Sunday's north London derby loss at Arsenal, Mourinho suffered one of the most chastening defeats of his glittering managerial career. While Orsic's hat-trick, completed early in extra time, was world class, Tottenham's performance was feeble in the extreme and they capitulated after halftime.

"If I forget the last 10 minutes of the extra time where we did something to get a different result, in the 90 minutes and the first half of extra time I saw one team left everything on the pitch, they left sweat, they left energy, they left blood and in the end they left tears of happiness," a grim-faced Mourinho told BT Sport. "On the other side my team, and I am there, didn't look like it was playing an important match and if for any of them it's not an important match for me it is, for the respect that I have for my career and my own job."

It was only the third time that Champions League-winning manager Mourinho had lost a match in a European competition by a three-goal margin and the second with Spurs after last season's Champions League drubbing by RB Leipzig. He also suffered a three-goal defeat against Borussia Dortmund while at Real Madrid. But this felt far worse.

Tottenham great Glenn Hoddle, a pundit for BT Sport, described the display as "diabolical", adding: "They lost the plot but they also lost their heart." Mourinho said he was beyond sad at Tottenham's exit from a competition in which he had earmarked as a route to silverware and the Champions League.

"I just left the Dinamo dressing room where I went to praise them and I feel sorry that one team, that is not my team, won the game based on attitude and compromise. "I feel sorry that my team is the team that didn't bring to the game not just the basics of football but the basics of life which is to respect our jobs and to give everything."

Tottenham's season is now in danger of unravelling. They are eighth in the Premier League ahead of Sunday's game against Aston Villa and while they are in the League Cup final, few will fancy their chances against Manchester City.

Mourinho was hired to replace Mauricio Pochettino because of his record of claiming trophies. But after Thursday's surrender, the winning mentality the club's owners hopes he would instil looks as far away as ever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks set to fall, pressured by soaring T-note yields

Asian stocks are set to open mostly lower on Friday, pressured by U.S. Treasury yields that rose to 14-month highs overnight and oil prices, which fell by their biggest one-day declines since last summer.Australias SPASX 200 index lost 0.21...

Global warming could cut over 60 countries' credit ratings by 2030, study warns

A new algorithm-based study by a group of UK universities has predicted that 63 countries roughly half the number rated by the likes of SP Global, Moodys and Fitch - could see their credit ratings cut because of climate change by 2030.Rese...

NFL reaches long-term media deals with Amazon, Disney and others

The National Football League NFL said on Thursday it reached long-term media deals with Amazon.com Inc and major broadcast and cable companies that run through 2033.Amazon.com will become the exclusive partner for the leagues Thursday Night...

U.S. House approves protections for young 'Dreamer' immigrants

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to give younger immigrants nicknamed Dreamers, who came to the United States illegally as children, protections against deportation and a pathway to citizenship. By a vote of 228-197, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021