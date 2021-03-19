Left Menu

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Zagreb stun Tottenham, Man United edge Milan to reach Europa League last eight

United edged their heavyweight tie with AC Milan as Paul Pogba came off the bench to score the goal that secured a 1-0 win in the San Siro for a 2-1 aggregate triumph. Arsenal overcame Olympiakos 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 1-0 while Ajax beat Young Boys 2-0 for a 5-0 aggregate victory to ease into Friday's last-eight draw.

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 19-03-2021 04:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 04:45 IST
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Zagreb stun Tottenham, Man United edge Milan to reach Europa League last eight

Dinamo Zagreb produced one of the great European fightbacks to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 and reach the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday along with Manchester United, Arsenal and Ajax Amsterdam. United edged their heavyweight tie with AC Milan as Paul Pogba came off the bench to score the goal that secured a 1-0 win in the San Siro for a 2-1 aggregate triumph.

Arsenal overcame Olympiakos 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 1-0 while Ajax beat Young Boys 2-0 for a 5-0 aggregate victory to ease into Friday's last-eight draw. The night belonged to Zagreb, however, and in particular Mislav Orsic who scored a sublime hat-trick to stun Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.

Orsic gave Dinamo a glimmer of hope in the 62nd minute when he beat Hugo Lloris with a superb curling effort, and he finished off a flowing move in the 83rd minute to send the tie into extra time. With Tottenham on the ropes Orsic delivered the knockout blow when he dribbled round Tottenham players before firing past Lloris in the 106th minute, prompting ecstatic celebrations.

Zagreb resisted a belated Tottenham siege in which Harry Kane and Gareth Bale were denied what would have been a winner by home keeper Dominik Livakovic. Dinamo's win was even more remarkable because coach Zoran Mamic had quit four days ago after being handed a five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud.

"This was a wonderful game -- one you like to dream about, but you don't dare to," said Damir Krznar, who replaced Mamic. "The draw? We are enjoying this position and let fortune bring us whoever. We will be ready, like we were for Tottenham."

It was a crushing blow for Spurs and one that left manager Jose Mourinho accusing his players of failing to match the attitude of a Zagreb side he praised for leaving their "blood, sweat and tears" on the pitch. "My team didn't look like they were playing an important match. If for any one of them it is not an important match, for me it is, for the respect I have for my own career and for my own job, every match is an important match," Mourinho said.

UNITED SUPERB After Manchester United drew 1-1 with Milan at Old Trafford the Italian were favourites to progress but the English side have been superb on the road this season and they produced again.

Pogba's goal, three minutes after coming on as a substitute for his first appearance for almost two months, was enough to settle the tie for United who lost to Sevilla in last season's semi-finals. "We've come through a very difficult tie against a fantastic club and we've overcome some difficulties," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Newly-crowned Scottish champions Rangers slipped out after a 2-0 home defeat by Slavia Prague following a 1-1 draw away. Goals by Peter Olayinka and Nicolae Stanciu were enough for the Czechs and Rangers ended the match with nine men after Leon Balogun and Kemar Roofe were sent off.

"My dream is to play at Old Trafford, experience the stadium, see the tradition. It is Mecca of football for me, so you may easily guess who I want next," Slavia coach Jiindrich Trpisovský told Czech TV. Spain will have two teams in the draw with Villarreal completing a 4-0 aggregate win over Dynamo Kiev and Granada edging out Molde 3-2 despite a 2-1 loss in Norway.

AS Roma beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 for a 5-1 aggregate win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S African Muslim bodies call for government intervention over Sri Lankan burqa ban

South African Muslim organisations have called on the countrys foreign minister to intervene in the proposed Sri Lankan ban on the burqa and closure of hundreds of Islamic schools.This followed the announcement by Sri Lankas minister for pu...

Swiss hacker indicted after claiming credit for breaching Nissan, Intel

A Swiss computer hacker who has claimed credit for helping steal or distribute proprietary data from Nissan Motor Co, Intel Corp and most recently security camera startup Verkada was indicted on Thursday, U.S. prosecutors announced.Till Kot...

Atlanta police search for motive in spa murders as Asian Americans decry attacks

Homicide detectives on Thursday weighed the possible motives of a gunman accused of fatally shooting several Asian women in Atlanta-area spas, as a U.S. lawmaker said the Asian-American community was bleeding from a recent surge in violence...

Border officers gave ‘vastly conflicting’ testimony in Huawei CFO extradition, lawyers allege

A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a Canadian court on Thursday that border agents who questioned her at the Vancouver airport were untruthful when they said they handed over Mengs phone passcodes to police by acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021