Left Menu

Soccer-'We've missed Paul' - Solskjaer hails Pogba after winner in Milan

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his team have missed Paul Pogba after the Frenchman helped the Premier League side reach the Europa League quarter-finals with the winning goal in a 1-0 victory at AC Milan.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 19-03-2021 04:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 04:55 IST
Soccer-'We've missed Paul' - Solskjaer hails Pogba after winner in Milan

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his team have missed Paul Pogba after the Frenchman helped the Premier League side reach the Europa League quarter-finals with the winning goal in a 1-0 victory at AC Milan. Pogba, who had missed United's previous 10 matches with a thigh injury, needed only three minutes to prove his worth in the last-16 second leg on Thursday.

With United struggling to find a goal in the San Siro having drawn the first leg at home 1-1, Pogba came on at halftime and made an immediate impact with a clever finish. "We've missed Paul – he's been out for almost two months," Solskjaer said.

"He was just getting into his best form before his injury. He's going to give us a big boost for the rest of the season." Pogba has flattered to deceive for much of his time in Manchester since signing for a then-world record fee in 2016, but his form this campaign has been impressive, helping United climb to second in the Premier League table.

The French World Cup winner's abilities have not gone unnoticed among his team mates. "It always makes a difference when you have a world-class player like Paul to come on," left back Luke Shaw told BT Sport. "He made the difference."

Another big-name player made his comeback from injury in the San Siro - Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic - but he could not find the net against his former club when coming on as a second-half substitute. The Swede, who spent two seasons at United between 2016 and 2018, was denied by a fine save from Dean Henderson, but the Italian team did not test the United goalkeeper enough across the 90 minutes.

"We played well in both legs, but football is like that - if you don't score, you don't win," Ibrahimovic said. "If you don't take your chances, there will be moments when you will come under pressure in the game. In one of these moments, they managed to score. When you make mistakes, you pay for them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S African Muslim bodies call for government intervention over Sri Lankan burqa ban

South African Muslim organisations have called on the countrys foreign minister to intervene in the proposed Sri Lankan ban on the burqa and closure of hundreds of Islamic schools.This followed the announcement by Sri Lankas minister for pu...

Swiss hacker indicted after claiming credit for breaching Nissan, Intel

A Swiss computer hacker who has claimed credit for helping steal or distribute proprietary data from Nissan Motor Co, Intel Corp and most recently security camera startup Verkada was indicted on Thursday, U.S. prosecutors announced.Till Kot...

Atlanta police search for motive in spa murders as Asian Americans decry attacks

Homicide detectives on Thursday weighed the possible motives of a gunman accused of fatally shooting several Asian women in Atlanta-area spas, as a U.S. lawmaker said the Asian-American community was bleeding from a recent surge in violence...

Border officers gave ‘vastly conflicting’ testimony in Huawei CFO extradition, lawyers allege

A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a Canadian court on Thursday that border agents who questioned her at the Vancouver airport were untruthful when they said they handed over Mengs phone passcodes to police by acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021