Reuters Sports News Summary

Fans allowed at Mets, Yankees games with proof of vaccine or negative COVID test The New York Yankees and Mets are welcoming back fans after the pandemic forced both Major League Baseball (MLB) teams to play in empty home stadiums last year, with attendees required to provide proof of a vaccine or test negative for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 05:24 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup: James Harden's triple-double keeps Nets rolling

James Harden totaled 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets rallied in the fourth quarter and continued their surge with a 124-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. Brooklyn won its sixth straight game, extended its franchise-record road winning streak to eight games and beat Indiana for the second time in its 14-1 tear since Feb. 9. The Nets overcame a 16-point, second-quarter deficit and chipped away at it before surging ahead in the final 12 minutes. Alpine skiing: Swiss Holdener tests positive for COVID-19 at World Cup finale

Swiss Olympic medallist and world champion Wendy Holdener is out of the final World Cup alpine ski competition of the season after a positive coronavirus test, her team said on Thursday, the latest Swiss skier to be hit by the pandemic. Holdener, who won gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, tested positive along with trainer Klaus Mayrhofer. No queue, reduced crowds at Wimbledon as COVID-19 causes ticketing change

Wimbledon's famous ticket queue will not operate this year and the number of fans inside the grounds at the grasscourt Grand Slam is likely to be reduced, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Thursday. The queue, which has become part of Wimbledon folklore, with fans lining up from the early hours and even camping overnight to snap up tickets for the showcourts and grounds, will be abandoned for this year's tournament in favour of online sales. Basketball: Lin fears calling out anti-Asian racism could encourage hate

Former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin said he feared that calling out racially motivated violence in the United States could fuel further attacks on Asian-Americans. Taiwanese-American Lin's comments come after a shooting spree at three spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday left eight people dead, including six Asian women. Athletes need more say in major issues, not boycotts, says Rapinoe

Protests not boycotts are the way to challenge China on human rights, letting athletes use their platforms to highlight issues hanging over the 2022 Beijing Olympics, according to U.S. women's soccer international Megan Rapinoe. Although it is COVID-19 not a boycott that has put this summer's Tokyo Games under threat, Rapinoe is rarely shy about sharing her thoughts be it on pandemics or politics. NFL reaches long-term media deals with Amazon, Disney and others

The National Football League (NFL) said on Thursday it reached long-term media deals with Amazon.com Inc and major broadcast and cable companies that run through 2033. Amazon.com will become the exclusive partner for the league's "Thursday Night Football" games. The NFL also made deals with Walt Disney Co's ESPN and ABC networks, ViacomCBS Inc, Fox Corp and Comcast Corp. NBA adds freedoms for fully vaccinated players, staff

NBA players and staff who become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are being granted freedoms from quarantine, permitted to host family and friends, and allowed to dine outdoors at restaurants. In a release issued Thursday, the NBA outlined changes to its health and safety protocol related to the coronavirus pandemic. The new rules would go into full effect for individuals two weeks after a final dose of the vaccine is received. Fans allowed at Mets, Yankees games with proof of vaccine or negative COVID test

The New York Yankees and Mets are welcoming back fans after the pandemic forced both Major League Baseball (MLB) teams to play in empty home stadiums last year, with attendees required to provide proof of a vaccine or test negative for COVID-19. Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, both of which have served as vaccination sites, will each allow 20% capacity to start the season, with the Mets' home opener slated for April 8 and the Bronx Bombers kicking things off April 1. Yankee Stadium to open season at 20 percent capacity

The New York Yankees announced Thursday that Yankee Stadium would open the 2021 season at 20 percent capacity. The Yankees' first 11 games of the season are subject to limited capacity restrictions with the hope they can expand and welcome more fans in May, subject to improving health conditions. Texans QB Deshaun Watson facing third suit alleging sexual assault

A third civil suit alleging sexual assault was filed against Deshaun Watson as the Houston Texans' quarterback maintains his innocence. Attorney Tony Buzbee filed the claim in Harris County, Texas, late Wednesday and appeared on the county website Thursday morning. A massage therapist is accusing Watson of sexual assault by allegedly forcing her to have oral sex with him in December 2020.

