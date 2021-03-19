Left Menu

Soccer-Solskjaer says Rashford suffered 'little twinge' in Milan win

"I think he'll be alright." Rashford has made 45 appearances in all competitions for United this season, more than any other player at the club, but said in the build-up to the match he had no concerns about burnout or doubts about his fitness.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 07:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 07:57 IST
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford felt a "little twinge" before he was substituted in Thursday's Europa League victory over AC Milan but is expected to be fit for Sunday's FA Cup tie at Leicester City, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Rashford, 23, was replaced in the second half by midfielder Paul Pogba whose goal earned Solskjaer's side a 1-0 win at San Siro as they reached the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

"Marcus had a little twinge," Solskjaer said. "We couldn't take a risk with him but hopefully he won't be too bad. "I think he'll be alright."

