Left Menu

Tennis-Grand Slam economics different but they too need oxygen - ATP chief

Holding Grand Slams in costly bio-bubbles may not be sustainable for a second season despite the financial edge the majors enjoy over other tournaments, ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi has told Reuters. The sport's big four tournaments have not been immune to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since World War II last year and the most recent editions of the other three held in bio-secure environments.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 08:27 IST
Tennis-Grand Slam economics different but they too need oxygen - ATP chief

Holding Grand Slams in costly bio-bubbles may not be sustainable for a second season despite the financial edge the majors enjoy over other tournaments, ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi has told Reuters.

The sport's big four tournaments have not been immune to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since World War II last year and the most recent editions of the other three held in bio-secure environments. "Most of them run a federation as well so they're also in charge of tennis development throughout the country," Gaudenzi, the chairman of the men's tour, said recently.

"I think a year is sustainable but two years in a row for the Grand Slams, or three, is definitely going to be a problem ... they also need some oxygen, absolutely." Despite no ticket sales and a controlled health environment, the U.S. Open was still able to pay almost 95% of its prize money from 2019, while the cut for the delayed French Open last year was restricted to 11%.

This year's opening Grand Slam in Melbourne offered the same prize money as the year before, but organisers have warned that might not be the case in 2022. "It's an extremely challenging situation also for them," Gaudenzi added.

"But obviously the Grand Slams are bigger, and obviously when you're bigger you have broader shoulders. And it's a different economics. The four Grand Slams account for around 60% of the entire volume of business for the tennis industry. "They definitely took a hit, but they have different economics. They have been capable of delivering 100% prize money because they obviously have different profit margins than our tournaments."

Australian Open organisers ferried 1,200 people on 17 flights from eight countries and arranged 14 days of quarantine for all of them in January but it came at a cost. Tennis Australia exhausted cash reserves of A$80 million ($61.89 million) and took out a loan to tide them over until next year's tournament.

Melbourne Park hosted four WTA events and three ATP tournaments in addition to the major from the end of January, while the Cincinnati Masters was held in a biosecure bubble at Flushing Meadows before last year's U.S. Open. Gaudenzi said the centralised bubble formula, based on the model which allowed the 2019-20 season of North America's National Basketball Association to be completed, had been examined at as an option for wider use in tennis.

"Unfortunately for tennis, because we are global, different continents, different time zone, you move an event to a different location, not only do you lose ticketing but then you lose sponsorship as well," he added. "Broadcast and media will renegotiate because you're moving the event to a different time zone. So you basically have to start, almost from zero. Ticketing, sponsorship and broadcast, completely rebuild the platform from a revenue standpoint.

"So it would solve the travel problem ... but you will not solve the financial problem in our case. Actually (it) will be worse, so you lose more money by doing that." ($1 = 1.2882 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study sheds light on rare genetic variants that increase risk for lung cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death. While the risk for this disease can be influenced by environmental and lifestyle factors like smoking, studies estimate that 18 per cent of lung cancer cases are due to inherited genetic var...

Tokyo's 'Kill Bill' restaurant cuts hours as fines levied over COVID curbs

The Tokyo operator of a restaurant famous for its cinematic links to the movie Kill Bill Volume I has agreed to shorten its hours as the city government began enforcing fines for businesses failing to comply with infection controls. Global-...

Anti-inflammatory therapies prevent heart disease in elderly, claims study

Therapies that soothe inflammation could be an effective way to prevent heart disease in people with a common age-related blood condition, according to a new study from researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Su...

Ethnic minorities in England less likely to report using e-cigarettes to reduce smoking

Ethnic minority groups may be missing out on a means of reducing smoking, suggest the findings of a new survey. A household survey in England has found it is less common for smokers of Asian, Arab, and other ethnicities to use e-cigarettes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021