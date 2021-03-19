Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Ben Stokes feels there is silver lining in losing the 4th T20I

England's Ben Stokes feels there is a silver lining in losing the fourth T20I against India and going into the series decider as the pressure situations will benefit them going into the T20 World Cup, to be played later this year.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-03-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 09:19 IST
Ind vs Eng: Ben Stokes feels there is silver lining in losing the 4th T20I
Ben Stokes (Photo/ BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI

England's Ben Stokes feels there is a silver lining in losing the fourth T20I against India and going into the series decider as the pressure situations will benefit them going into the T20 World Cup, to be played later this year. A blistering half-century from Suryakumar Yadav, followed by a brilliant performance from the bowlers, helped India win the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series against England here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday evening.

With the eight-run win over England, India levelled the series 2-2 with the series decider to be played on Saturday at the same venue. "In an ideal world, we would have loved to have gone into the next game, having already won the series. It sounds weird saying that we got a positive out of losing. We go into the next game with a huge amount of pressure on our shoulders as a team, because whoever wins that game, wins the series," Stokes said in the post-match press conference.

"That's great for us as a team, especially with a T20 World Cup coming up because the more pressure situations we get put into as a team, the more I think we'll benefit from it. It is a final because if we don't win then we lose a series and we don't want to lose series, we want to win and we want to make a habit of winning them. The more situations we get put into where we've got pressure on us and we keep prevailing, that's just going to do us good," he added. In the match, Stokes played a knock of 46 runs from just 23 balls. When Stokes was at the crease, it looked like England will chase down the target. However, Shardul Thakur brought the hosts back in the game as he scalped two crucial wickets of Stokes and Morgan on successive balls in the 16th over.

"It's always frustrating getting out, and even more when you feel like you've got the game in your hands. You've got to look at these things and assess them and learn from them. We've got the T20 World Cup coming up and we will be put in a similar position at some point in the tournament. These are all great learning experiences," Stokes said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top international shooter tests positive ahead of World Cup

A top international shooter has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the ISSF World Cup here and is currently in isolation at a hospital.The name of the shooter has been withheld in line with protocols.A shooter has tested COVID positive b...

Soccer-Morecambe's Songo'o gets six-game ban for homophobic slur

Morecambe midfielder Yann Songoo has been suspended for six games after admitting an FA charge of making a homophobic comment during a League Two fourth-tier match against Tranmere Rovers in January. Songoo was sent off after using foul and...

IBM expands global cloud footprint with new Multizone Region in Brazil

IBM on Thursday announced the opening of its first IBM Cloud Multizone Region MZR in Brazil to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption and help foster business growth in Latin America.The latest Multizone Region in Brazil builds on IBMs existing d...

AfDB and Uganda sign $229.5m agreement for Kampala-Jinja Expressway Project

The African Development Bank and the Government of Uganda Tuesday signed a 229.5 million financing agreement for the first phase of the Kampala-Jinja Expressway Project, which will cut travel time and boost trade along an important artery l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021