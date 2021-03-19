Soccer-Gerrard calls on UEFA to act after player 'racially abused'

Left Menu

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called on UEFA to take action after midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by a Slavia Prague player in Thursday's 2-0 Europa League defeat in Glasgow.

19-03-2021
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called on UEFA to take action after midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by a Slavia Prague player in Thursday's 2-0 Europa League defeat in Glasgow. Kamara was furious after Slavia centre back Ondrej Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking a melee in the final stages of their last-16 tie.

The Scottish champions, who were reduced to nine men after Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun were sent off, crashed out of the competition 3-1 on aggregate. "My player tells me he was racially abused," Gerrard said. "I feel angry ... I know Glen and I trust him 100% and it is extremely disappointing.

"If I wanted to say something to you on a football pitch, why do I need to cover my mouth and go to the ear? "It is over to UEFA now this situation and I just hope it doesn't get brushed under the carpet."

Slavia denied the allegations and said in a statement Kudela had been assaulted by Kamara after the game. The defender said his remarks to the Finnish midfielder, who is Black, had not been racist. Forward Roofe was also subjected to racial abuse on social media after he was shown a red card for a high-boot challenge on Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar.

"Kemar deserved the red card, if he goes with his head the situation could've been different but some things are above football and I don't even feel like talking about football right now," Gerrard added.

