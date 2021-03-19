Left Menu

Soccer-Struggling Victory still a threat, says Sydney's Corica ahead of 'Big Blue'

Sydney's title win last year, the club's fifth, moved them ahead of Melbourne to become the A-League's most decorated club, adding insult to injury for a Victory side that has struggled over the last two seasons. Victory, who last won the title in 2018, finished 10th in 2020 and are bottom of the current standings, but Corica is refusing to focus on the struggles faced by counterpart Grant Brebner.

19-03-2021
Sydney FC manager Steve Corica will pay little attention to Melbourne Victory's A-League struggles as he prepares for Saturday's first meeting of the season between Australia's most successful clubs.

Reigning champions Sydney go into the clash, dubbed 'The Big Blue', in fifth place and face a Melbourne side struggling at the wrong end of the table. Sydney's title win last year, the club's fifth, moved them ahead of Melbourne to become the A-League's most decorated club, adding insult to injury for a Victory side that has struggled over the last two seasons.

Victory, who last won the title in 2018, finished 10th in 2020 and are bottom of the current standings, but Corica is refusing to focus on the struggles faced by counterpart Grant Brebner. "This game is obviously one of the highlights of the season, especially to play at home as well," said Corica.

"They're definitely a dangerous team. We don't look at where they're sitting in the table. "We know they have some good quality players that we need to stop and that's all we're focusing on."

Corica confirmed midfielder Anthony Caceres would be available after recent injury issues while he backed goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne to retain his position despite an error in the recent win over Newcastle Jets. "I've got great faith in 'Redders,'" he said.

"He's been outstanding for us over the three or four years that he's been here, he's got better and better. "He's had a couple of mistakes he's made this season but it's all about fixing it and moving on from that.

"I've got full confidence that he'll do a great job as normal."

