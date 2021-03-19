Left Menu

Haryana wins 11th Hockey India sub-junior women National Championship

Haryana defeated Jharkhand 4-3 in a shootout to clinch the 11th Hockey India sub-junior women National Championship 2021 title after the final ended 0-0 on Thursday.

Hockey Haryana won the tournament (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana defeated Jharkhand 4-3 in a shootout to clinch the 11th Hockey India sub-junior women National Championship 2021 title after the final ended 0-0 on Thursday. The first half ended goalless in a closely contested final between two high-scoring sides. The deadlock continued in the second half with neither Haryana nor Jharkhand coming close to scoring.

Then, Haryana Captain Nidhi starred in the shootout, denying Edlin Bage and Sweety Dungdung, and Nisha Minj's attempts on goal. Ritika, Kanika Siwach, Manisha, and Sakshi Rana scored in the shootout for Haryana. Haryana coach Kuldeep Siwach was full of praise for his side, who successfully defended the title. "I am proud of the way my girls performed throughout the tournament. It was a close battle today. Hockey Jharkhand played very well and showed good fitness levels. Even when the match went to a shootout, I was confident that the girls could get the job done," he said in a Hockey India release.

"Our strike partnership of Kanika Siwach and Tamanna Yadav, who finished top scorers of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021, was the key for us throughout the event," Siwach added. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey finished third in the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021 after edging out Hockey Odisha 3-1. Uttar Pradesh went ahead through Vandana Patel (15') but Odisha equalised through Nisha Dadel (24'). Purnima Yadav's (38', 43') double strike in the space of five minutes in the third quarter sealed Uttar Pradesh Hockey's victory. (ANI)

