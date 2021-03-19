Left Menu

Soccer-Players should be offered vaccine, says England's Southgate

"I was not suggesting they should have been ahead of key workers and teachers but we are getting close to the points where it could be acceptable. "Actually, football could afford to save the NHS money by buying vaccines and administering them." England face San Marino in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifying match on March 25 before facing Albania (March 28) and Poland (March 31).

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 09:47 IST
Soccer-Players should be offered vaccine, says England's Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate has called for players to be offered a COVID-19 vaccine as they are risking their health by competing and travelling overseas. More than half of all adults in England have had their first dose of a vaccine, with the vulnerable, key workers and elderly prioritised during the roll-out.

"Our vaccination programme has been incredible ... nearly all the vulnerable people have had the first vaccine," Southgate said. "My view would have been we were close to getting to where it would have been acceptable for professional sportsmen to be on the list.

"We are asking them to keep playing, they're having to quarantine when they come back from certain situations, they're having to take some risk going back to families and a lot of them have caught the virus because they've been working. "I was not suggesting they should have been ahead of key workers and teachers but we are getting close to the points where it could be acceptable.

"Actually, football could afford to save the NHS money by buying vaccines and administering them." England face San Marino in their opening 2022 World Cup qualifying match on March 25 before facing Albania (March 28) and Poland (March 31).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Hungary's Sziget cancels music festival; Dolly Parton gets her own comic book and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Britney Spears bids again to permanently get dad out of her personal affairsLawyers for Britney Spears will again ask a Los Angeles court next month to make official the replacemen...

World Bank approves $75m to support access to COVID-19 vaccines in Nepal

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors today approved 75 million from the International Development Association IDA to support access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and equitable vaccine distribution by strengthening Nepals h...

Top international shooter tests positive ahead of World Cup

A top international shooter has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the ISSF World Cup here and is currently in isolation at a hospital.The name of the shooter has been withheld in line with protocols.A shooter has tested COVID positive b...

Soccer-Morecambe's Songo'o gets six-game ban for homophobic slur

Morecambe midfielder Yann Songoo has been suspended for six games after admitting an FA charge of making a homophobic comment during a League Two fourth-tier match against Tranmere Rovers in January. Songoo was sent off after using foul and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021