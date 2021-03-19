Left Menu

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Manika Batra qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Indian table tennis players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sutirtha Mukherjee have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 09:58 IST
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Manika Batra qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian table tennis players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sutirtha Mukherjee have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. "Many congratulations to #SutirthaMukherjee for qualifying for #Tokyo2020 in women's singles table tennis after her win in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. #JeetengeOlympics #GemsofSAI," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Paddlers Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra have also booked their Tokyo Olympics berth."#TOPSAthlete @sathiyantt has qualified for #Tokyo2020 in men's singles table tennis after topping the South Asia Round Robin group at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. @sharathkamal1 and @manikabatra_TT have also qualified on basis of ranking. #JeetengeOlympics #GemsofSAI," SAI said in another tweet. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju congratulated the athletes for their achievement.

"Congratulations to @sathiyantt who has qualified for #Tokyo2020 in men's singles table tennis after topping the South Asia Round Robin group at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers," Rijiju wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, he wrote: "Great news for India! Our star Table Tennis player @manikabatra_TT has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the TT women's singles! I'm hopeful that Manika will qualify in the mix-doubles also."

Congratulating Kamal, the Sports Minister tweeted: "I'm extremely proud of your achievements @sharathkamal1 Congratulations on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games for the 4th consecutive times in men's singles. I'm confident that you and @manikabatra_TT will qualify in mixed doubles also." Tokyo Olympics is scheduled from July 23-August 8 this year. The Games were scheduled to be held last year, but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Whereas, the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Hungary's Sziget cancels music festival; Dolly Parton gets her own comic book and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Britney Spears bids again to permanently get dad out of her personal affairsLawyers for Britney Spears will again ask a Los Angeles court next month to make official the replacemen...

World Bank approves $75m to support access to COVID-19 vaccines in Nepal

The World Banks Board of Executive Directors today approved 75 million from the International Development Association IDA to support access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and equitable vaccine distribution by strengthening Nepals h...

Top international shooter tests positive ahead of World Cup

A top international shooter has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the ISSF World Cup here and is currently in isolation at a hospital.The name of the shooter has been withheld in line with protocols.A shooter has tested COVID positive b...

Soccer-Morecambe's Songo'o gets six-game ban for homophobic slur

Morecambe midfielder Yann Songoo has been suspended for six games after admitting an FA charge of making a homophobic comment during a League Two fourth-tier match against Tranmere Rovers in January. Songoo was sent off after using foul and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021