Ind vs Eng: Team management informed in morning I would bat at number 3, says Suryakumar

India batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who played a match-winning knock in the fourth T20I on Thursday, revealed that he was prepared for the game against England and was just waiting for an opportunity. A blistering 57-run knock from Suryakumar, followed by a brilliant performance from the bowlers helped India win the fourth T20I by eight runs.

Suryakumar said that he is ready to bat at any position but was happy that he got the chance higher up the order in the fourth T20I on Thursday. "I feel in the last three-four years I have batted at all positions. Right from opening till number seven and number eight. I am flexible to bat at any position," said Suryakumar in a virtual press conference.

"Whenever someone asks me I say the same thing, I have said the same thing to the team management as well that I am very very flexible to bat at any number wherever they want me to bat. So I am happy that I got the opportunity to bat higher up the order," he further said. "They (team management) informed in the morning only that I will be batting higher up the order and batting at number three. So they wanted to give me the time to prepare. And I said I will try and make full use of the opportunity given when I go into bat," Suryakumar added.

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes had stitched a 65-run partnership before Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put India back into the game. Shardul dismissed Stokes and skipper Eoin Morgan to give India an upper hand in the game. "Jonny and Ben Stokes were batting really well at that time and it became difficult for our bowlers to grip the ball. It was difficult to field as it was heavy dew outside on the field. But what I feel the way batsmen took the responsibility of creating that energy on the field, inner circle, standing outside, I feel that was the great sight," said Suryakumar.

"Bhuvneshwar, Shardul putting their hands up, taking that responsibility in the tough situations. We all knew how important this game was for us going into the decider. So we decided that our energy in the field should be really high, intensity wise and everything," he added. With the win in the fourth T20I, India levelled the five-match series 2-2 and the series decider will now be played on Saturday at the same venue. (ANI)

