Sailing-NZ accepts British America's Cup challenge, nationality rule added

New Zealand has accepted the Royal Yacht Squadron Racing, represented by INEOS Team UK, as challenger of record for the 37th America's Cup and announced a new nationality rule for crew in a major shake-up of sailing's premier event. The clubs have also agreed to retain the foiling monohull AC75 yachts that sailed in Team New Zealand's 7-3 win over Luna Rossa for the next two America's Cup cycles.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 10:25 IST
New Zealand has accepted the Royal Yacht Squadron Racing, represented by INEOS Team UK, as challenger of record for the 37th America's Cup and announced a new nationality rule for crew in a major shake-up of sailing's premier event.

The clubs have also agreed to retain the foiling monohull AC75 yachts that sailed in Team New Zealand's 7-3 win over Luna Rossa for the next two America's Cup cycles. "The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) have received and accepted a challenge for the 37th America's Cup from our long-standing British friends at Royal Yacht Squadron Racing (RYSR)," RNZYS Commodore Aaron Young said in a statement on Friday.

"It is great to once again have the RYSR involved, given they were the first yacht club that presented this trophy over 170 years ago, which really started the legacy of the America’s Cup." The "Crew Nationality Rule" will require all race crew on each competitor to either be a passport holder of the country or be "physically present in that country ... for two of the previous three years prior to March 18, 2021."

The rule has some flexibility, allowing non-national crew members who competed in the recent America's Cup in Auckland to remain on the same team. A quota of non-nationals on race crew for competitors from "emerging nations" will also be permitted on a discretionary basis.

However, the rule is a major departure from the previously open regime in which cosmopolitan crews have competed under one country flag. The clubs said they would release the first governing protocols in eight months, but had already agreed the teams would be restricted to building only one AC75 boat.

"The defender and the challenger of record, will be investigating and agreeing a meaningful package of campaign cost reduction measures including measures to attract a higher number of challengers and to assist with the establishment of new teams," the statement said. "It is intended that the venue for the match will be determined within six months and the dates of racing announced in the protocol, if not before."

In a separate statement, British multinational INEOS confirmed they would continue to back Ben Ainslie’s Team UK to win sports oldest international trophy, "giving much needed continuity". "It will be the first time a British team has competed in three consecutive Cup cycles since Sir Thomas Lipton and the Royal Ulster YC bids between 1899 to 1930," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

