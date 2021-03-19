Left Menu

Soccer-Brighton's Connolly disciplined for COVID protocol breach: Potter

The players know their responsibilities, they know what they should or shouldn't be doing." Connolly missed Brighton's last two games due to a cracked rib but Potter said the Ireland international was available for Saturday's Premier League home game against Newcastle United.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 10:32 IST
Brighton & Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly has been disciplined by the Premier League club for breaching COVID-19 safety protocols, manager Graham Potter said. British media reported the 21-year-old invited a woman into the house he had been staying in.

"It's something we have dealt with internally, the club is dealing with it," Potter said. "Aaron has made a mistake, we've dealt with that and we have to move on. "Our position is quite clear. The players know their responsibilities, they know what they should or shouldn't be doing."

Connolly missed Brighton's last two games due to a cracked rib but Potter said the Ireland international was available for Saturday's Premier League home game against Newcastle United. "He's trained, he's available and I'll have to make a call."

