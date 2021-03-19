Left Menu

Soccer-Morecambe's Songo'o gets six-game ban for homophobic slur

As a result, Yann Songo'o will be unavailable for Morecambe FC's next four matches," the FA said in a statement. Songo'o, who will also have to complete face-to-face education, said the term he used was unacceptable.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 10:43 IST
Soccer-Morecambe's Songo'o gets six-game ban for homophobic slur

Morecambe midfielder Yann Songo'o has been suspended for six games after admitting an FA charge of making a homophobic comment during a League Two (fourth-tier) match against Tranmere Rovers in January. Songo'o was sent off after using foul and abusive language towards a Tranmere player in the 45th minute of their 1-0 home defeat on Jan. 30.

The FA said the language also constituted an "aggravated breach" as it included a reference to sexual orientation. "The suspension ... includes two matches that have already been served. As a result, Yann Songo'o will be unavailable for Morecambe FC's next four matches," the FA said in a statement.

Songo'o, who will also have to complete face-to-face education, said the term he used was unacceptable. "I'd like to offer a sincere apology for any offence I've caused," he said in a club statement. "I'm really disappointed in myself for using that term, it does not reflect the type of person I am but was under provocation."

Morecambe said they accepted the FA's findings. "We are a community-based family club that has high expectations of its players and staff and Yann's behaviour fell short of those expectations in this instance," the club said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vera Farmiga to play lead role in Apple's Hurricane Katrina series 'Five Days at Memorial

Actor Vera Farmiga is set to star in Apple TV Plus limited series Five Days at Memorial, which chronicles events in the immediate aftermath of 2005s Hurricane Katrina. According to Deadline, the show is based on non-fiction book Five Days a...

'Looking forward to spending time with my fans': Rani Mukerji on celebrating her birthday

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is turning a year older this Sunday. This year, she wants to bring in her birthday with her fans before she celebrates it with her family and heres how Rani, who has decided to stay away from social media, will b...

Flexible workspaces to lease 3 million square feet of space in 2021: Colliers

In 2021, flexible workspace operators are likely to lease about 3 million square feet of space across the top six Indian cities, as operators are likely to focus on signing large enterprise-level deals and cut down on speculative centers. D...

Hope for mango traders in Pune as customers increase

Punes Alphonso mangoes traders, who had suffered losses last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, believe that the situation is improving as the demand and price of mangoes have witnessed a spike this year. Last year, due to coronavirus outbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021