Soccer-Morecambe's Songo'o gets six-game ban for homophobic slur

Morecambe midfielder Yann Songo'o has been suspended for six games after admitting an FA charge of making a homophobic comment during a League Two (fourth-tier) match against Tranmere Rovers in January. Songo'o was sent off after using foul and abusive language towards a Tranmere player in the 45th minute of their 1-0 home defeat on Jan. 30.

The FA said the language also constituted an "aggravated breach" as it included a reference to sexual orientation. "The suspension ... includes two matches that have already been served. As a result, Yann Songo'o will be unavailable for Morecambe FC's next four matches," the FA said in a statement.

Advertisement

Songo'o, who will also have to complete face-to-face education, said the term he used was unacceptable. "I'd like to offer a sincere apology for any offence I've caused," he said in a club statement. "I'm really disappointed in myself for using that term, it does not reflect the type of person I am but was under provocation."

Morecambe said they accepted the FA's findings. "We are a community-based family club that has high expectations of its players and staff and Yann's behaviour fell short of those expectations in this instance," the club said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)