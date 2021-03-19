Left Menu

Top international shooter tests positive ahead of World Cup

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 10:47 IST
A top international shooter has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the ISSF World Cup here and is currently in isolation at a hospital.

The name of the shooter has been withheld in line with protocols.

''A shooter has tested COVID positive before the start of the World Cup, and he has been shifted to the hospital,'' National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary Rajiv Bhatia told PTI.

His teammates and support staff have returned negative after COVID tests were performed on them.

The shooter in question was first tested at the airport and then again on Thursday.

He is asymptomatic and the shooter has never visited the range, an NRAI official said.

The tournament begins at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Friday.

As many as 53 countries have confirmed their entries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey.

As per the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) guidelines, no spectator will be allowed inside the range for the tournament that carries ranking points.

Shooters participating in the tournament are required to undergo three COVID-19 tests -- on arrival at the airport, 24 hours before their first competition and finally before leaving for their respective destinations.

As part of the SOP, all officials/media will be tested, wearing of masks is mandatory and there will be temperature checks at entry points. There will be isolation rooms and regular sanitisation will be done.

