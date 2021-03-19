Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Suryakumar, Krunal, Prasidh get call-up as hosts name ODI squad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday picked the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, with Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna earning a call-up.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 10:57 IST
Ind vs Eng: Suryakumar, Krunal, Prasidh get call-up as hosts name ODI squad
Team India (Photo/ BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday picked the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, with Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna earning a call-up. The ODI series will begin on March 23, with all the matches to be played in Pune. The second and third ODI will be played on March 26 and 28.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur. Currently, both teams are playing the five-match T20I series. A blistering half-century from Suryakumar (57), followed by a brilliant performance from the bowlers, helped India win the fourth T20I of the ongoing series against England here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday evening.

With the eight-run win over England, India levelled the series 2-2 with the series decider to be played on Saturday at the same venue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Top U.S., Chinese diplomats clash at start of first talks of Biden presidency

The first high-level U.S.-China talks of the Biden administration got off to a fiery start on Thursday, with both sides leveling sharp rebukes of the others policies in a rare display that underscored the level of bilateral tension. The run...

Vera Farmiga to play lead role in Apple's Hurricane Katrina series 'Five Days at Memorial

Actor Vera Farmiga is set to star in Apple TV Plus limited series Five Days at Memorial, which chronicles events in the immediate aftermath of 2005s Hurricane Katrina. According to Deadline, the show is based on non-fiction book Five Days a...

'Looking forward to spending time with my fans': Rani Mukerji on celebrating her birthday

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is turning a year older this Sunday. This year, she wants to bring in her birthday with her fans before she celebrates it with her family and heres how Rani, who has decided to stay away from social media, will b...

Flexible workspaces to lease 3 million square feet of space in 2021: Colliers

In 2021, flexible workspace operators are likely to lease about 3 million square feet of space across the top six Indian cities, as operators are likely to focus on signing large enterprise-level deals and cut down on speculative centers. D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021