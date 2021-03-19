Ind vs Eng: Suryakumar, Krunal, Prasidh get call-up as hosts name ODI squad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday picked the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, with Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna earning a call-up. The ODI series will begin on March 23, with all the matches to be played in Pune. The second and third ODI will be played on March 26 and 28.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur. Currently, both teams are playing the five-match T20I series. A blistering half-century from Suryakumar (57), followed by a brilliant performance from the bowlers, helped India win the fourth T20I of the ongoing series against England here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday evening.

With the eight-run win over England, India levelled the series 2-2 with the series decider to be played on Saturday at the same venue. (ANI)

