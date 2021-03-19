Left Menu

Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav in ODI squad for England series

Though Ravindra Jadeja has resumed training, he is yet to regain full fitness and hence has not been included.Indias ODI squad Virat Kohli Captain, Rohit Sharma vice-captain, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant wicket-keeper, KL Rahul wicket-keeper, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:01 IST
Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav in ODI squad for England series

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav earned their maiden ODI call-up on Friday as selectors named them in India's 18-member squad for the three-match series against England.

Krishna and Krunal have been rewarded for their good performances in the recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy while Suryakumar's selection was not a surprise given his stupendous T20 debut in the fourth T20 against England.

Krishna, who has been on the radar for a while and has also earned Virat Kohli's praise, took 14 wickets in the domestic 50-over competition while Krunal, who has played 18 T20s, earned his maiden ODI call-up by scoring two hundreds and as many fifties in five games for Baroda. All three ODIs will be played in Pune, starting March 23.

Stupmer-batsman Rishabh Pant and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar are back in the side and so is Washington Sundar, who played his only ODI in December 2017. Bhuvneshwar, who has done well in the ongoing T20 series, is set to play his first ODI since August 2019.

In the absence of the rested Jasprit Bumrah, who recently got married, and injured Mohammad Shami, the UP pacer will lead the pace attack. Left-arm pacer T Natarajan has regained fitness and therefore finds a place in the squad following an impressive outing in Australia. It seems, the squad has been picked in such a way that India continue to work on their preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan has not been picked despite his impressive show in the T20s probably because the team already has two wicket-keepers in KL Rahul and Pant.

Rahul opens batting in T20s but he would bat in the middle order in ODIs with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit being team's preferred openers. Pant would keep wickets and also bat on middle order, leaving no place for Kishan in playing XI.

The players who have missed out from the previous series in Australia are Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini and Manish Pandey.

Pressure will be on Shikhar Dhawan to perform from game one considering India are spoilt for choice in the opening department that also has K L Rahul and Shubman Gill. Following his impressive run in Tests, Mohammed Siraj has also been picked for the games to be played in front of empty stands. Though Ravindra Jadeja has resumed training, he is yet to regain full fitness and hence has not been included.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unplanned lockdown disaster continues to haunt country:Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that lakhs of families have suffered pain due to the governments incompetence and myopia as the unplanned lockdown continues to haunt the country.The government had imposed a nationwide lockdow...

UPDATE 7-Top U.S., Chinese diplomats clash at start of first talks of Biden presidency

The first high-level U.S.-China talks of the Biden administration got off to a fiery start on Thursday, with both sides leveling sharp rebukes of the others policies in a rare display that underscored the level of bilateral tension. The run...

Vera Farmiga to play lead role in Apple's Hurricane Katrina series 'Five Days at Memorial

Actor Vera Farmiga is set to star in Apple TV Plus limited series Five Days at Memorial, which chronicles events in the immediate aftermath of 2005s Hurricane Katrina. According to Deadline, the show is based on non-fiction book Five Days a...

'Looking forward to spending time with my fans': Rani Mukerji on celebrating her birthday

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji is turning a year older this Sunday. This year, she wants to bring in her birthday with her fans before she celebrates it with her family and heres how Rani, who has decided to stay away from social media, will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021