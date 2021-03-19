Left Menu

Soccer-More data needed on heading-dementia links: FIFPRO doctor

Football needs more data on the links between heading the ball and dementia before restrictions on training are imposed, the chief medical officer of the global players' union FIFPRO said. But we do not have this data." Neuroscientist Michael Grey, who is conducting a project to monitor ex-footballers for early signs of dementia, said guidelines needed to be put in place immediately.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 12:43 IST
Soccer-More data needed on heading-dementia links: FIFPRO doctor

Football needs more data on the links between heading the ball and dementia before restrictions on training are imposed, the chief medical officer of the global players' union FIFPRO said. The issue of dementia in the professional game was sparked by the death of England's Nobby Stiles, who along with many of his 1966 World Cup-winning teammates, including Jack and Bobby Charlton, had been diagnosed with the condition.

Premier League managers have called for a ban on heading in training if research shows it leads to dementia, while the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has urged clubs, leagues, and the FA to come up with techniques to monitor training and protect players. "In the UK there is this call to reduce heading in training," Vincent Gouttebarge said during a webinar hosted by Morgan Sports Law. "From a scientific point of view, I am missing a lot of information.

"We do not know a lot about heading exposure in games and we know nothing about it in training. What is the safe threshold? Who is going to monitor headers? "If you don't know how much it has to decrease, you don't give tools to players to know what they must do in training. If we know a player is allowed 500 headers per season for 10 years, that could provide guidance. But we do not have this data."

Neuroscientist Michael Grey, who is conducting a project to monitor ex-footballers for early signs of dementia, said guidelines needed to be put in place immediately. "It's important we start somewhere," he said. "I agree we don't have scientific data to say where the threshold should be. But I think what we're doing now, where it's just a free for, is not the way forward."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung S21 series now supports Amazon Luna gameplay

Luna, Amazons cloud gaming service, has expanded to three additional Android devices from Samsung. The service is now compatible with the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.Amazon Luna is now compatible with even more Andr...

GLAAD Media Awards: Katy Perry, Dan Levy and more to attend ceremony

Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation GLAAD has announced a new slate of special guests, including Katy Perry and Schitts Creek star Dan Levy, for the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards. According to Variety, the LGBTQ advocacy organisati...

Ind vs Eng, 5th T20I: Batting depth, Hardik's bowling show hands hosts advantage in decider

Down 2-1, Team India made a remarkable comeback in the T20I series against England as the hosts registered a thrilling eight-run win in the fourth T20I on Thursday. And with the series level 2-2, the hosts will look to hit top gear when the...

Benchmark German bonds rise, set to end week unscathed from U.S. sell-off

Benchmark German bonds rallied on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, and were set to end the week unscathed from a hefty bond sell-off across the Atlantic. With investors digesting the U.S. Federal Reserves willingness to let inflation drift...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021