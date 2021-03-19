IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals launch jersey for upcoming season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Friday launched the official playing jersey for the upcoming season in a unique ceremony in the presence of fans. The JSW-GMR co-owned franchise handpicked some of its top fans and invited them over for a surprise to the Delhi Capitals office. After a heartfelt conversation with CEO Vinod Bisht about their favourite players and this season's expectations, the fans witnessed the unveiling of the new jersey.

Delhi Capitals, in a release, said these fans were the very first ones to see the new jersey, even before the players. Getting their hands on their very own customised DC jerseys left the fans elated, but the best was saved for the end. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan connected with them live over a video call, to catch a glimpse of the jersey and chat with the fans, making it a rare and precious experience. "Delhi's fans have stood by the team through ups and downs, so it is imperative for us to make them feel special," said Chairman and co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi, on the occasion. "To take the fan experience to a different level, we also organised a photoshoot for the select fans in the new jersey, just like we do for the players. We are glad to have given them a memorable experience. It's also a very proud moment for all of us at GMR to see the group's logo on the arm. We cannot wait for the league to kick-off, I wish the team all the very best."

The new Delhi Capitals jersey will continue to be dominated by blue (representing stability and confidence), and red (symbolising energy, passion & aggression). The jersey is in a darker shade of blue, however, and graduates to lighter tones. In addition to the trademark tiger stripes across the jersey, red tiger claws on the sides make the overall appeal extremely dynamic. The IPL Governing Council, earlier this month, announced the schedule for the league, to be held in India across six venues from April 9. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai in the tournament opener. (ANI)

