Left Menu

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals launch jersey for upcoming season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Friday launched the official playing jersey for the upcoming season in a unique ceremony in the presence of fans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:05 IST
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals launch jersey for upcoming season
IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Friday revealed the season's official playing jersey. (Photo/ Delhi Capitals Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Friday launched the official playing jersey for the upcoming season in a unique ceremony in the presence of fans. The JSW-GMR co-owned franchise handpicked some of its top fans and invited them over for a surprise to the Delhi Capitals office. After a heartfelt conversation with CEO Vinod Bisht about their favourite players and this season's expectations, the fans witnessed the unveiling of the new jersey.

Delhi Capitals, in a release, said these fans were the very first ones to see the new jersey, even before the players. Getting their hands on their very own customised DC jerseys left the fans elated, but the best was saved for the end. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Shikhar Dhawan connected with them live over a video call, to catch a glimpse of the jersey and chat with the fans, making it a rare and precious experience. "Delhi's fans have stood by the team through ups and downs, so it is imperative for us to make them feel special," said Chairman and co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi, on the occasion. "To take the fan experience to a different level, we also organised a photoshoot for the select fans in the new jersey, just like we do for the players. We are glad to have given them a memorable experience. It's also a very proud moment for all of us at GMR to see the group's logo on the arm. We cannot wait for the league to kick-off, I wish the team all the very best."

The new Delhi Capitals jersey will continue to be dominated by blue (representing stability and confidence), and red (symbolising energy, passion & aggression). The jersey is in a darker shade of blue, however, and graduates to lighter tones. In addition to the trademark tiger stripes across the jersey, red tiger claws on the sides make the overall appeal extremely dynamic. The IPL Governing Council, earlier this month, announced the schedule for the league, to be held in India across six venues from April 9. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai in the tournament opener. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu Hassan as first female president

Tanzanias new President Samia Suluhu Hassan called on Friday for unity and said the country needed to bury its differences and avoid pointing fingers following the death of President John Magufuli after weeks of uncertainty about his health...

Sports News Roundup: Swiss Holdener tests positive for at World Cup finale; Bruins send Sabres to 13th straight loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Spring training roundup Nats Jon Lester makes spring debutJon Lester, just two weeks from having his parathyroid gland removed due to a medical condition, threw two innings Thursday in hi...

Trial of Canadian detained in China ends without verdict

The Chinese court did not deliver a verdict in the Friday trial of a Canadian citizen, Michael Spavor, who was detained on suspicion of espionage, Canadian media reported on Friday. According to Sputnik citing the CTV News broadcaster, quot...

Samsung S21 series now supports Amazon Luna gameplay

Luna, Amazons cloud gaming service, has expanded to three additional Android devices from Samsung. The service is now compatible with the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.Amazon Luna is now compatible with even more Andr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021