Cricket-Krishna, Yadav, Pandya get maiden India ODI call-ups v England

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, M Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:14 IST
Fast bowler M Prasidh Krishna, spin-bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya and top-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav received maiden call-ups to India's one-day squad on Friday for their three-match series against England, which begins next week. Captain Virat Kohli has been impressed by Krishna's pace and bounce and the 25-year-old gave a good account of himself in both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Pandya, who has played 18 Twenty20 Internationals, was included in the squad, which also includes his brother Hardik. Yadav has built a reputation as a formidable power-hitter in the IPL and impressed with a blistering half-century in the fourth Twenty20 International against England on Thursday.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are the two wicketkeepers in the squad. Newly-wed Jasprit Bumrah has been rested, while fellow quick Mohammed Shami continues to recover from a wrist injury sustained in Australia in December.

Pune hosts all three matches with the first ODI on Tuesday. India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, M Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

