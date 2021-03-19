Left Menu

'No silver bullet': torch relay struggles highlight hurdles for pandemic Olympics

Gold medal Paralympian Rina Akiyama pulled out of the Olympic torch relay at the eleventh hour this month, worried about drawing crowds that might spread the coronavirus, the latest in a series of cancellations that have plagued the event. The withdrawal by Akiyama and more than a dozen celebrities from the relay, which starts Thursday, underscores the challenges facing organisers of one of the world's most complex events, hosted by a nation where vaccinations have barely begun, in the midst of a yet-untamed pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:34 IST
'No silver bullet': torch relay struggles highlight hurdles for pandemic Olympics

Gold medal Paralympian Rina Akiyama pulled out of the Olympic torch relay at the eleventh hour this month, worried about drawing crowds that might spread the coronavirus, the latest in a series of cancellations that have plagued the event.

The withdrawal by Akiyama and more than a dozen celebrities from the relay, which starts Thursday, underscores the challenges facing organisers of one of the world's most complex events, hosted by a nation where vaccinations have barely begun, in the midst of a yet-untamed pandemic. "I'm a former athlete and know how important the Olympics and Paralympics are, but life should be prioritised above everything else," said Akiyama, 33, and a swimmer who won gold in London in 2012.

"I'm no medical expert, but it doesn't look to me like the situation will end in just three or four months," Akiyama added. "We have no silver-bullet medicine or enough vaccine to go around in Japan." The combination of the pandemic and an unprecedented postponement of the Games has forced local organisers to scramble to pull things together. Three infection surges and lockdowns have slowed final arrangements, prompting media reports of busy singers and actors complaining about late notifications.

Hiromi Kawamura, who oversees the relay at the Tokyo 2020 organisers, apologised for delays, but said they were juggling vast amounts of fast-changing information, a shifting pandemic situation and negotiations with national and local governments. "We had to make a comprehensive plan as the first wave, the second wave, the third wave came," she told Reuters. "That took a lot of time, we can't deny it, and I do believe that it made people in the local areas concerned."

The relay will run for four months, taking the torch across all of Japan's 47 prefectures, including far-flung islands, and will involve about 10,000 runners. COME WHAT MAY

The government pledged to carry out the Games come what may, but officials on the ground said there were lingering fears it could be cancelled anyway. The Games were postponed last year two days before the torch relay began. "We knew everything would depend on the infection risk, so cancellation again was a possibility," said Kosei Shoji, an official in Fukushima, where the relay begins.

The starting ceremony and the first section of the relay will not be open to fans. Elsewhere, spectators need to wear masks, socially distance, and the relay could be halted if the course area becomes too crowded. The governor of the western prefecture of Shimane has threatened to cancel the relay altogether, saying he would decide only a month before the event arrives there on May 15.

"The sense is it will probably be called off, but we're preparing," said a Shimane official, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue. "If it comes off, we'll only have a month to do it, so that probably means working through the night a lot of times. And we'll have to pull in people from other offices to help." Tokyo 2020's Kawamura acknowledged that it was hard to balance the celebrations usually accompanying a torch relay with the tough circumstances of the pandemic.

"I think there is a feeling about whether it's all right to be having fun, when there are people who are suffering," she said. "On the other hand, this isn't the kind of fun you have riding a rollercoaster. It's having people who have contributed to the local areas as torch runners," she added.

Kawamura pledged to "do it safely, and the fun will be appropriate to having it take place during the coronavirus."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu Hassan as first female president

Tanzanias new President Samia Suluhu Hassan called on Friday for unity and said the country needed to bury its differences and avoid pointing fingers following the death of President John Magufuli after weeks of uncertainty about his health...

Sports News Roundup: Swiss Holdener tests positive for at World Cup finale; Bruins send Sabres to 13th straight loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Spring training roundup Nats Jon Lester makes spring debutJon Lester, just two weeks from having his parathyroid gland removed due to a medical condition, threw two innings Thursday in hi...

Trial of Canadian detained in China ends without verdict

The Chinese court did not deliver a verdict in the Friday trial of a Canadian citizen, Michael Spavor, who was detained on suspicion of espionage, Canadian media reported on Friday. According to Sputnik citing the CTV News broadcaster, quot...

Samsung S21 series now supports Amazon Luna gameplay

Luna, Amazons cloud gaming service, has expanded to three additional Android devices from Samsung. The service is now compatible with the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.Amazon Luna is now compatible with even more Andr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021