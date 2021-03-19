Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav thoroughly enjoyed his maiden half-century as he batted for the first time in international cricket to lead India's comeback in the T20I series against England on Thursday.

Prayed for moments like these, what a feeling: MoM Suryakumar after India's win
India batsman Suryakumar Yadav (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

Suryakumar Yadav thoroughly enjoyed his maiden half-century as he batted for the first time in international cricket to lead India's comeback in the T20I series against England on Thursday. Man of the Match Suryakumar's sensational knock ensured India posted a competitive 185/8 in the fourth T20I after India failed to start well in the must-win game.

The right-handed batsman struck a magnificent six off the first delivery he faced in international cricket and after India's win, Suryakumar said he prayed for these moments. "I prayed for moments like this, what a feeling.#TeamIndia," Suryakumar tweeted along with pictures of Team India celebrating the win.

Suryakumar's blistering knock was followed by a brilliant performance from the bowlers as India won the fourth T20I by eight runs. The 30-year-old cricketer revealed that he was prepared for the game against England and was just waiting for an opportunity.

Suryakumar said that he is ready to bat at any position but was happy that he got the chance higher up the order in the fourth T20I on Thursday. "I feel in the last three-four years I have batted at all positions. Right from opening till number seven and number eight. I am flexible to bat at any position," said Suryakumar in a virtual press conference.

"Whenever someone asks me I say the same thing, I have said the same thing to the team management as well that I am very very flexible to bat at any number wherever they want me to bat. So I am happy that I got the opportunity to bat higher up the order," he further said. "They (team management) informed in the morning only that I will be batting higher up the order and batting at number three. So they wanted to give me the time to prepare. And I said I will try and make full use of the opportunity given when I go into bat," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar has also earned a maiden call-up in the ODI squad and the batsman will look to make the most of the opportunity in the longer format too. (ANI)

