Surreal feeling, can't wait to get started: Prasidh Krishna after maiden India call-up

After earning his maiden India call-up, pacer Prasidh Krishna said it is a surreal feeling to be named in the ODI squad, adding that he cannot wait to get started.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:33 IST
Surreal feeling, can't wait to get started: Prasidh Krishna after maiden India call-up
Prasidh Krishna (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After earning his maiden India call-up, pacer Prasidh Krishna said it is a surreal feeling to be named in the ODI squad, adding that he cannot wait to get started. The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday picked the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England with Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, and Krishna securing a spot in the squad.

"Feels surreal when you get the call to play for your country. It's like a dream come true. Excited to play my part and contribute to the success of the team. Thanks @BCCI. Can't wait to get started," Krishna tweeted. The ODI series will begin on March 23, with all the matches to be played in Pune. The second and third ODI will be played on March 26 and 28.

Krishna represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The player had played six matches for the franchise, scalping four wickets, and had an economy rate of 9.37. India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

Currently, both India and England are playing the five-match T20I series. A blistering half-century from Suryakumar (57), followed by a brilliant performance from the bowlers helped India win the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. With the eight-run win over England, India levelled the series 2-2 with the series decider to be played on Saturday at the same venue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

