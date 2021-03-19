Left Menu

Bosphorus Boxing Tournament: Nikhat Zareen stuns two-time world champion Kyzaibay to cruise into semis

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen continued her spectacular form as she defeated two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan to enter the women's 51kg semi-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:05 IST
Bosphorus Boxing Tournament: Nikhat Zareen stuns two-time world champion Kyzaibay to cruise into semis
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen (Photo/ Boxing Federation). Image Credit: ANI

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen continued her spectacular form as she defeated two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan to enter the women's 51kg semi-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey. Nikhat, who had earlier defeated 2019 World Champion Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia in the pre quarter-final, looked unfazed and confident against her opponent from Kazakhstan. She stamped her authority right from the beginning and prevailed in a 4-1 win over Kyzaibay, a gold medallist from 2014 and 2016 World Championships, and ensured at least a bronze medal with a place in the last-4.

Apart from Zareen, the 2018 CWG gold medallist Gaurav Solanki (57kg) also sailed into the semi-finals after a tough contest against local boy Aykol Mizan. Both the boxers attacked throughout the bout but Solanki showed his technical supremacy to secure a 4-1 win and assured himself of at least a bronze medal. Among other women boxers, Sonia Lather (57kg), Parveen (60kg) and Jyoti (69kg) made exits with losses in their respective quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Shiva Thapa (63kg) lost 4-1 to Turkey's Hakan Dogan in an intense bout.

The fourth day of the tournament will see two Indian boxers fighting in their respective semi-final bouts. Zareen will face another tough challenge as she takes on 2019 World Championships silver-medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey while Solanki will be up against Argentina's Nirco Cuello. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After N Korea cuts ties, Malaysia orders its diplomats out

Malaysia said Friday itll order all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, in an escalation of diplomat brawl over Malaysias decision to extradite a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States.Malaysias announce...

Punjab govt orders fresh curbs to check COVID surge, educational institutions shut till month-end

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a slew of restrictions beginning Saturday which include closing of all educational institutions till month-end and curbs on cinema and mall capacities.I...

N.Korea to sever ties with Malaysia over extradition of citizen to U.S.

North Korea said on Friday it would sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia after the Southeast Asian nation extradited a North Korean man to the United States to face money-laundering charges this week. Malaysia denounced North Koreas mov...

Erdogan says he will discuss Turkey-EU issues, east Mediterranean with EU chiefs

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he would hold talks over issues between Turkey and the European Union and developments in the eastern Mediterranean with the blocs chiefs in a video call later in the day, ahead of next weeks EU summi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021