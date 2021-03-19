Left Menu

LaLiga club Sevilla FC and FC Bengaluru United sign five-year agreement

Further to the Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year, LaLiga club Sevilla FC and FC Bengaluru United have formalised their agreement to collaborate for the next five years.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-03-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 16:09 IST
FC Bengaluru United and Sevilla FC Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Further to the Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year, LaLiga club Sevilla FC and FC Bengaluru United have formalised their agreement to collaborate for the next five years. With this partnership agreement, Sevilla FC looks to strengthen their presence in the Indian market, one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. For FC Bengaluru United, owned by Gaurav Manchanda, this represents an opportunity to learn from Sevilla FC's vast sporting experience and know-how.

As part of the agreement, fans will be able to see FC Bengaluru United as well as their academy players in Sevilla FC's traditional white and red colours from the start of the 2021/2022 season. Sevilla FC and FC Bengaluru United will also explore opportunities to set up shared footballing schools in Karnataka. As part of this endeavour, Sevilla FC will assist FC Bengaluru United in various aspects such as sports management, analysis, talent spotting, player development and optimisation of performance and usage of sports technology.

Jose Castro Carmona, President of Sevilla FC added "For Sevilla FC, this agreement with FC Bengaluru United is a great satisfaction. It is a magnificent opportunity to grow in a country as important as India, absolutely key in our international expansion strategy." Both clubs will look to utilise Bengaluru's vast technological expertise to study and evaluate innovative projects in the world of football as well as collaborate on various corporate social responsibility programmes in India.

"To welcome Sevilla FC to India is a truly momentous occasion. Their interest in and desire to be part of the Indian football journey is a great validation of the growing global appeal of Indian football. Their decision to partner with us is also testimony to the potential of FC Bengaluru United," said Gaurav Manchanda, founder of Nimida Sports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

