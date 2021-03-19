Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern to face PSG, Real Madrid v Liverpool in Champions League last eight

In the other standout tie of the last eight 13-times champions Real Madrid face six-times winners Liverpool in a repeat of the 2018 final won by the Spanish club. Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City will play Borussia Dortmund with the winners to face either Bayern or PSG in the semi-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:03 IST
Soccer-Bayern to face PSG, Real Madrid v Liverpool in Champions League last eight

Holders Bayern Munich will face the team they beat in last year's Champions League final in this season's quarter-finals after being paired with Paris St Germain in Friday's draw. In the other standout tie of the last eight 13-times champions Real Madrid face six-times winners Liverpool in a repeat of the 2018 final won by the Spanish club.

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City will play Borussia Dortmund with the winners to face either Bayern or PSG in the semi-finals. There is also the prospect of an all English semi-final after Chelsea were drawn to play Porto with the prize for the winners a clash with Real Madrid or Liverpool.

Draw: Quarter-final 1: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Quarter-final 2: Porto v Chelsea Quarter-final 3: Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain

Quarter-final 4: Real Madrid v Liverpool First legs to be played on April 6/7 and second legs on April 13/14.

Semi-final 1: Winner of Q-F 3 v Winner of Q-F 1 Semi-final 2: Winner of Q-F 4 v Winner of Q-F 2

First legs to be played on April 27/28 and second legs on May 4/5. The first team drawn plays the first leg at home in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The final will be held in Istanbul on May 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudis, Egypt embark on long road to ending Arab rift with Qatar

Saudi Arabia and Egypt have begun tackling thorny issues with Qatar to rebuild ties, easing an inter-Arab feud seen by the United States as benefiting only mutual enemy Iran, but two Gulf states have been slow to follow suit as promised, di...

Spike in virus cases, a proof of mismanagement: Oppn Leader

Bengaluru, Mar 19 PTI Targeting the BJP government in the state for the spike in COVID-19 cases, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the government of mismanagement in containing the pandemic.Hittin...

Explosion in Moscow suburb kills 3 people, injures 4

An explosion in a residential building in a Moscow suburb killed three people and injured four more, emergency officials said.The blast occurred in an apartment in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on Friday morning. It destroyed the ceilings bet...

TCS to roll out salary hike for FY22; move to benefit all employees

Tata Consultancy Services TCS will hand out across-the-board salary increments for 2021-22, becoming the first IT services company to do so.The salary hike roll-out will benefit nearly 4.7 lakh employees of the company.The average increment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021