Champions League: Liverpool to play Real Madrid, Man City to face Dortmund in quarters

UEFA on Friday announced the Champions League quarter-finals draw. Liverpool will take on the Spanish giants Real Madrid while the current Premier League table-topper Manchester City will lock horns with German club Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea will play against Portugal club Porto while defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight of the Champions League.

The winners of the quarter-final clash between Bayern vs PSG and Man City vs Dortmund will play the first semifinal. While the winners of Real Madrid versus Liverpool and Porto versus Chelsea will progress to play the second semifinal. Bayern Munich are the defending champions of the competition as they defeated PSG 1-0 in the final of the last edition. The Champions League 2021 final will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. (ANI)

