Left Menu

Soccer-Stojkovic hopeful Serbia will avoid COVID chaos

Stojkovic, who took over earlier this month after Serbia failed to reach Euro 2020 having lost their playoff final to Scotland on penalties in November, also vowed to raise the bar for his team. "We are in daily contact with the players and their clubs and at this point I don't expect any problems although there are indications that some of them might miss our opening three games," Stojkovic told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:52 IST
Soccer-Stojkovic hopeful Serbia will avoid COVID chaos

Serbia's new coach Dragan Stojkovic hopes the start of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign will not be affected by COVID-19 quarantines and restrictions, although he said some players may miss this month's games.

The World Cup qualifiers in Europe are set to be heavily affected by clubs refusing to release players for international duty due to quarantines and other restrictions. Stojkovic, who took over earlier this month after Serbia failed to reach Euro 2020 having lost their playoff final to Scotland on penalties in November, also vowed to raise the bar for his team.

"We are in daily contact with the players and their clubs and at this point I don't expect any problems although there are indications that some of them might miss our opening three games," Stojkovic told a news conference. "I am confident a solution will be found for them to join us. Either way, we are aiming for nothing less than a maximum nine points and the shambolic performance against Scotland must never happen again while I am in charge."

Serbia open their campaign with home games against Ireland on March 24 and European champions Portugal on March 27 before they visit Azerbaijan three days later. Luxemburg are the other team in Europe's Group A. Serbia's three France-based players, goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic (Stade de Reims), defender Stefan Mitrovic (Strasbourg) and midfielder Mihailo Ristic (Montpellier) are the most likely to be affected by restrictions.

The French professional league (LFP) has said that Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 clubs will not release foreign players if their national teams are playing outside the European Union (EU) due to the strict COVID-19 quarantine rules. Stojkovic, a former attacking midfielder who helped the former Yugoslavia reach the quarter-finals of the 1990 World Cup and Euro 2000, also defended his decision to include out-of-form Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in his 30-man squad.

"People are right to ask why he’s been called given his poor recent form and limited game time – but I believe in him and I am ready to support him," said Stojkovic. "He needs to restore his confidence and he can't do that on the sidelines." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden reports 5,735 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,735 new coronavirus cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 26 new deaths, taking the total to 13,262. The d...

Cameroon approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use - RDIF

Cameroon has approved Russias Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday.The Russian vaccine has now been approved in 53 countries, RDIF, which is promoting the shot globally, said.Writing ...

Sheryl J. Anderson assures clearance of all Sweet Magnolias’ cliffhangers in Season 2

After Netflix streamed the romantic drama Sweet Magnolias in May 2020, the show created huge demands worldwide. However, Sweet Magnolias is officially renewed for Season 2.On the renewal of Sweet Magnolias Season 2, the series developer, Sh...

HC asks Centre to respond to PIL challenging FASTag rule for vehicles

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Union government to file an affidavit in response to a public interest litigation PIL challenging the decision to make FASTag, the electronic toll collection chip, mandatory for all vehicles at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021