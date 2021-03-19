Left Menu

Soccer-Belgium skipper Hazard could still make Euros, says Martinez

It would be wrong and it would be gambling by anyone to try and imagine whether he is going to be fully fit or not," the Spanish coach said as he named a 33-man squad for matches against Wales, Czech Republic and Belarus. "But I think this can be solved earlier than the Euros but we'll only know day by day." Hazard's endless litany of niggling injuries stems from a major ankle operation he underwent last year, added Martinez. "His bigger problems comes from a lack of symmetry since he had the surgery.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 17:53 IST
Soccer-Belgium skipper Hazard could still make Euros, says Martinez

Belgium coach Robert Martinez is confident forward Eden Hazard could be back from injury to time for the European Championships in June but warned on Friday no pressure must be placed on his recovery. The Belgium captain has struggled with a series of injuries this season that have limited his playing time for both Real Madrid and his country and he will miss the three World Cup qualifiers this month.

However, Martinez suggested he could be back in action some time before the beginning of the Euros in June, where top ranked Belgium are among the favourites. "He has a long way to go in his recovery and we must not set any time limits on him. It would be wrong and it would be gambling by anyone to try and imagine whether he is going to be fully fit or not," the Spanish coach said as he named a 33-man squad for matches against Wales, Czech Republic and Belarus.

"But I think this can be solved earlier than the Euros but we'll only know day by day." Hazard's endless litany of niggling injuries stems from a major ankle operation he underwent last year, added Martinez.

"His bigger problems comes from a lack of symmetry since he had the surgery. It is a soft tissue injury and the medical decision now is a clear, to go with a conservative approach. "He knows he is in the best moments of his career and now he is just looking forward to be able to be fully fit to enjoy everything ahead of him," the coach added.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was included in the squad despite a COVID-19 virus outbreak at his club. Martinez said the situation was being monitored daily. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden reports 5,735 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,735 new coronavirus cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 26 new deaths, taking the total to 13,262. The d...

Cameroon approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use - RDIF

Cameroon has approved Russias Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday.The Russian vaccine has now been approved in 53 countries, RDIF, which is promoting the shot globally, said.Writing ...

Sheryl J. Anderson assures clearance of all Sweet Magnolias’ cliffhangers in Season 2

After Netflix streamed the romantic drama Sweet Magnolias in May 2020, the show created huge demands worldwide. However, Sweet Magnolias is officially renewed for Season 2.On the renewal of Sweet Magnolias Season 2, the series developer, Sh...

HC asks Centre to respond to PIL challenging FASTag rule for vehicles

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Union government to file an affidavit in response to a public interest litigation PIL challenging the decision to make FASTag, the electronic toll collection chip, mandatory for all vehicles at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021