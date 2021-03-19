Left Menu

Soccer-Man United face Granada in Europa League last eight, Arsenal meet Slavia Prague

Should United get past the Europa League debutants, they could be handed a reunion with the team they beat in the 2017 final - Ajax Amsterdam - in the last four. But the Dutch champions first must negotiate their way past the only Italian left in the competition - AS Roma - in their last eight tie.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:07 IST
Soccer-Man United face Granada in Europa League last eight, Arsenal meet Slavia Prague

Manchester United will meet Spanish side Granada in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with Arsenal up against the side who knocked Scottish champions Rangers out in the last 16, Slavia Prague, in their last eight clash. Should United get past the Europa League debutants, they could be handed a reunion with the team they beat in the 2017 final - Ajax Amsterdam - in the last four.

But the Dutch champions first must negotiate their way past the only Italian left in the competition - AS Roma - in their last eight tie. There could be a reunion on the cards for Arsenal, should they progress to the last four, as they could take on the winner of the quarter-final between former Gunners coach Unai Emery's Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur conquerors Dinamo Zagreb.

Draw: Quarter-final 1: Granada v Manchester United

Quarter-final 2: Arsenal v Slavia Prague Quarter-final 3: Ajax Amsterdam v AS Roma

Quarter-final 4: Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal First legs to be played on April 8 and second legs on April 15.

Semi-final 1: Granada/Manchester United v Ajax/AS Roma Semi-final 2: Dinamo Zagreb/Villarreal v Arsenal/Slavia Prague

First legs to be played on April 29 and second legs on May 6. The first team drawn plays the first leg at home in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. The final will be held in Gdansk on May 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden reports 5,735 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,735 new coronavirus cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 26 new deaths, taking the total to 13,262. The d...

Cameroon approves Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use - RDIF

Cameroon has approved Russias Sputnik V vaccine for use against COVID-19, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Friday.The Russian vaccine has now been approved in 53 countries, RDIF, which is promoting the shot globally, said.Writing ...

Sheryl J. Anderson assures clearance of all Sweet Magnolias’ cliffhangers in Season 2

After Netflix streamed the romantic drama Sweet Magnolias in May 2020, the show created huge demands worldwide. However, Sweet Magnolias is officially renewed for Season 2.On the renewal of Sweet Magnolias Season 2, the series developer, Sh...

HC asks Centre to respond to PIL challenging FASTag rule for vehicles

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Union government to file an affidavit in response to a public interest litigation PIL challenging the decision to make FASTag, the electronic toll collection chip, mandatory for all vehicles at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021