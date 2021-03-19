Left Menu

Cycling-Former British Cycling doctor Freeman permanently struck off medical register

The decision comes a day after Freeman, who was also the former chief doctor for Team Sky, had been deemed unfit to practise due to misconduct that involved "serious dishonesty, as well as behaviour which could have placed patients at unwarranted risk of harm." The Tribunal said on Friday that Freeman's behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with continued registration.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:12 IST
Cycling-Former British Cycling doctor Freeman permanently struck off medical register

Richard Freeman, the former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling, has been permanently struck off the medical register, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled on Friday.

Freeman was found guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it to be for an athlete to improve performance, the MPTS ruled last week as it delivered a damning verdict on the conduct of the doctor. The decision comes a day after Freeman, who was also the former chief doctor for Team Sky, had been deemed unfit to practise due to misconduct that involved "serious dishonesty, as well as behaviour which could have placed patients at unwarranted risk of harm."

The Tribunal said on Friday that Freeman's behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with continued registration. "The tribunal has therefore determined that erasure is the only sufficient sanction which would protect patients, maintain public confidence in the profession and send a clear message to Freeman, the profession and the public that his misconduct constituted behaviour unbefitting and incompatible with that of a registered doctor," it said in a statement.

"The Tribunal therefore determined that Dr Freeman's name be erased from the Medical Register."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro services disrupted on Blue Line section

The trains are running at a restricted speed between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations on the Blue Line section of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC on Friday due to track maintenance work. Trains are running at a restricted speed bet...

'Oh no, not again!' - Parisians shudder at new COVID lockdown

Camila Campodonico was at work in Paris on Thursday evening when the government announced the city was entering a new lockdown to combat COVID-19, and she knew her plans for a get-together with friends this weekend were over. I heard that a...

After N Korea cuts ties, Malaysia orders its diplomats out

Malaysia said Friday it will order all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, an escalation of diplomat brawl over Malaysias move to extradite a North Korean suspect to the United States for money laundering charges.Ma...

Sweden reports 5,735 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths on Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,735 new coronavirus cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 26 new deaths, taking the total to 13,262. The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021