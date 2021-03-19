Gayle joins other West Indies cricket icons in thanking India for donating COVID vaccines

Left Menu

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle on Friday joined a number of cricketing stalwarts from the Caribbean islands to thank India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for donating COVID-19 vaccines to their countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:28 IST
West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle on Friday joined a number of cricketing stalwarts from the Caribbean islands to thank India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for donating COVID-19 vaccines to their countries. Gayle shared a message thanking India and PM Modi and called on the Indian High Commssioner there to express gratefulness.

The High Commission of India in Kingston, Jamaica and for Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, and British Virgin Islands also posted his message on its Twitter account. ''He thanked India for gifting the COVID19 Vaccines to Jamaica and shared how much he loves being in India,'' it added. Earlier, West Indies, whose cricket team is represented by players from a number of sovereign Caribbean islands, cricketing giants like legendary Viv Richards, Richie Richardson and Jimmy Adams had shared similar messages to thank the Indian government for sending the vaccines to their countries. India has donated the COVID-19 vaccines to a number of countries as part of the ''Vaccine Maitri'' exercise.

