Left Menu

All England Open: Lakshya Sen crashes out after losing in quarters

India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Friday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open after losing the quarter-finals clash against Netherlands' Mark Caljouw.

ANI | Birmingham | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:29 IST
All England Open: Lakshya Sen crashes out after losing in quarters
India shuttler Lakshya Sen (Photo/ BAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Friday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open after losing the quarter-finals clash against Netherlands' Mark Caljouw. The 19-year-old failed to overcome Caljouw's challenge and lost the hard-fought encounter 17-21, 21-16, 17-21 in the clash that lasted for 55 minutes.

Lakshya faced a defeat in the first game but in the second game he made a strong return and gave a tough fight to the opponent to take the clash into the third game. But in the final game of the match, Caljouw showed his grit and experience to progress to the semi-finals of the competition. On Thursday, Lakshya became the youngest Indian to reach the quarter-finals of the All England Open after he defeated France's Thomas Rouxel 21-18, 21- 17 in the second-round clash.

Earlier in the day, women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bowed out of the competition after losing in straight games to Netherlands' Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen in the quarterfinals. The Indian duo lost to the 24th-ranked pair of Selena and Cheryl 22-24, 12-21 in 39 minutes. PV Sindhu will take on Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in her quarter-final clash later in the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden to nominate Bill Nelson as NASA administrator

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced his intent to nominate Bill Nelson to serve as National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA Administrator. According to a White House statement, Nelson -- a former US Senator -- is a fifth-ge...

Palestinian killed by Israeli troops during clashes - witness

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian on Friday as demonstrators protesting against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank hurled rocks at soldiers, a Reuters witness said.The man was shot in the head during a protest near the villl...

Mumbai reports 3,062 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began, taking caseload to 3,55,897; death toll reaches 11,565 with 10 new fatalities: Civic body.

Mumbai reports 3,062 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began, taking caseload to 3,55,897 death toll reaches 11,565 with 10 new fatalities Civic body....

G7 makes progress on pandemic relief for poorer nations - UK

The Group of Seven industrialised nations took a step towards boosting International Monetary Fund reserves to help provide more support for developing countries to cope with the pandemic, Britain, the current G7 chair, said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021