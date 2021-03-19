Soccer-Man Utd pick German tech company TeamViewer as shirt sponsor

Soccer-Man Utd pick German tech company TeamViewer as shirt sponsorReuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:31 IST
Manchester United on Friday announced they have signed a five-year deal with German technology company TeamViewer to be their principal shirt sponsor replacing Chevrolet. The agreement will begin in the 2021/22 season, the English Premier League soccer club said, without disclosing financial terms.
The club had extended its $559 million seven-year contract with Chevrolet that was due to expire in June 2021 by six months because of disruptions caused by COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
