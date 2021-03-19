Tvesa holds off Jahanvi to win 6th leg of Hero WPGT, ends long title drought

Left Menu

Ending her long 18-month title drought, Tvesa Malik won the sixth leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour by two strokes, overcoming an over par final round at the Rambagh Golf Club, here on Friday.The bubbly Gurgaon golfer, leading by three shots when the final round began, was 2-over after the first four holes but managed to hang in with a birdie on 17th as the leaders started on the back nine.Jahanvi Bakshi gave Tvesa a run for her money as she came within a shot of the leader with birdies on the first and second.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:54 IST
Ending her long 18-month title drought, Tvesa Malik won the sixth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour by two strokes, overcoming an over par final round at the Rambagh Golf Club, here on Friday.

The bubbly Gurgaon golfer, leading by three shots when the final round began, was 2-over after the first four holes but managed to hang in with a birdie on 17th as the leaders started on the back nine.

Jahanvi Bakshi gave Tvesa a run for her money as she came within a shot of the leader with birdies on the first and second. Tvesa and Jahanvi bogeyed the Par-4 third hole and the gap of one stayed as both players parred from fourth to seventh. When Jahanvi bogeyed the Par-5 eighth, Tvesa pulled two ahead with a par. A par from both on ninth, the closing hole, ended the race in Tvesa’s favour.

Tvesa shot 2-over 72 for 1-under 209 as Jahanvi carded 1-over 71 for 1-over 211. Tvesa’s last win was in September 2019, while Jahanvi won last week.

''The game has been good and I have been feeling good about my game so far this year.Every week has felt like it should have been better and it had a potential to be a lot better. I feel like it's been games in trending in the right direction,'' Tvesa said.

''I still think there's a long way to go for my putting. I would have liked to win on a better note. I think it was tricky day out there, not just for me but for everybody.'' Amateur Kriti Chowhan showed her familiarity at the Rambagh course with the day's best card of 1-under 69 to finish third. She had four birdies against three bogeys.

Hitaashee Bakshi (71) was fourth and Amandeep Drall (72) was fifth, but managed to stay atop the Hero Order of Merit, which is being combined for 2020 and 2021.

Ridhima Dilawari (77) was sixth and was followed by Vani Kapoor (73), amateur Avani Prashant (77) , Ananya Datar (75) and Seher Atwal (76).

