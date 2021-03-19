Left Menu

So many Indian players getting chances makes I-League special: IM Vijayan

Indian football great IM Vijayan has given his seal of approval to this seasons I-League, saying it has given chance to many local players to make an impression. The 3-0 win against a strong side like Churchill Brothers was proof that they can beat anyone on their day. With Gods will, Gokulam can go on and win the league. PTI AH AH AT AT

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 18:58 IST
So many Indian players getting chances makes I-League special: IM Vijayan

Indian football great IM Vijayan has given his seal of approval to this season's I-League, saying it has given chance to many local players to make an impression. The former star striker said that it is a great platform for the Indian players to perform and show their skills.

''I love watching the Hero I-League, and it's good to see the AIFF taking such good care to conduct the league, keeping the players safe, especially during a pandemic,'' Vijayan told the official website of the league.

''The thing that makes the league so interesting for me is that so many Indian players get a chance to play in this league, it is very good to see,'' he added.

The former India International, who was in the city to watch Gokulam Kerala's clash against Real Kashmir FC, was elated that the league was being conducted despite the pandemic.

Vijayan went on to express his support for Gokulam Kerala, the only side from his state in the I-League and who are currently engaged in a three-way battle at the top of the table with TRAU FC and Churchill Brothers FC Goa.

''I've come all the way from Kerala to watch Gokulam's matches in the I-League because I enjoy watching these matches,'' he quipped.

''Gokulam are a good side, and they have played well so far in the I-League. The 3-0 win against a strong side like Churchill Brothers was proof that they can beat anyone on their day. With God's will, Gokulam can go on and win the league.'' PTI AH AH AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden to nominate Bill Nelson as NASA administrator

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced his intent to nominate Bill Nelson to serve as National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA Administrator. According to a White House statement, Nelson -- a former US Senator -- is a fifth-ge...

Palestinian killed by Israeli troops during clashes - witness

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian on Friday as demonstrators protesting against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank hurled rocks at soldiers, a Reuters witness said.The man was shot in the head during a protest near the villl...

Mumbai reports 3,062 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began, taking caseload to 3,55,897; death toll reaches 11,565 with 10 new fatalities: Civic body.

Mumbai reports 3,062 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began, taking caseload to 3,55,897 death toll reaches 11,565 with 10 new fatalities Civic body....

G7 makes progress on pandemic relief for poorer nations - UK

The Group of Seven industrialised nations took a step towards boosting International Monetary Fund reserves to help provide more support for developing countries to cope with the pandemic, Britain, the current G7 chair, said on Friday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021