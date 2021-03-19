Left Menu

Former Ireland captain Gary Wilson retires from professional cricket

Former Ireland captain Gary Wilson has brought curtains down on his 16-year career by announcing his retirement from professional cricket. He will take up the new full-time role as head coach and pathway manager for North West Warriors, Cricket Ireland informed on Friday.

19-03-2021
Gary Wilson (Cricket Ireland website). Image Credit: ANI

Former Ireland captain Gary Wilson has brought curtains down on his 16-year career by announcing his retirement from professional cricket. He will take up the new full-time role as head coach and pathway manager for North West Warriors, Cricket Ireland informed on Friday. The 35-year-old made his international debut for Ireland in June 2005 against the MCC and appeared 292 times for the senior side -- the third most capped Irish international in history.

"To step away from international cricket after 16 years is something I will miss dearly -- I will miss the guys probably more than anything, but pulling on the shirt and playing for Ireland was the only thing I ever dreamed of growing up. To have played for Ireland 292 times is something I am very proud of -- if I had thought I'd have made it 10 times growing up I would have snapped your hand off, so 292 times is something I'm very proud of," Wilson said in a statement. "To be named T20 captain for Ireland in 2018 was probably my proudest moment internationally. Again, growing up it was something I could only dream of. As for achievements, obviously the various World Cups and T20 World Cups, but probably my best game in an Irish shirt came in a World Cup match against UAE in Brisbane [he hit 80 from 69 balls and took two catches in a Player of the Match performance]. There were so many memorable games over the years -- the Zimbabwe game in the same World Cup was probably my favourite game to be part of," he added.

He finishes as Ireland's second-most successful wicket-keeper in terms of dismissals behind the stumps with 160 catches and 33 stumpings. He scored 5,959 runs for Ireland, hitting one century and 30 fifties -- his highest score being 113 coming against the Netherlands in 2010. Wilson was part of the Ireland set-up in seven World Cups across both the 50-over and T20 formats. He also captained the Ireland side in 26 T20Is, with the side winning 12 of those games.

Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland men's captain, said, "Gary was a brilliant teammate and a great friend to have -- a guy who you would never hesitate to chat to about anything on or off the field. He was one of those people who -- every time he pulled on the jersey -- wore his heart on his sleeve, always leading by example in everything we were trying to do as a team. "Within the set-up, he was one who would always offer to help develop the next crop of young Irish cricketers. I have no doubt he will be a successful coach and I'm looking forward to seeing his progress. We are very fortunate to have someone like Gary still involved in Irish cricket -- and long may it continue," he added. (ANI)

