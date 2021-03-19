Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham keeper Hart sorry for 'job done' post

Tottenham crashed to a 3-0 defeat in the Croatian capital to lose their last-16 tie 3-2 on aggregate, a result Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris described as "a disgrace". Hart, Lloris's back-up, said the post, which went out after the game, was sent in error by one of his social medial team.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:23 IST
Former England keeper Joe Hart apologised on Friday after an Instagram post from his account went out saying "job done" after Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League exit to Dinamo Zagreb. Tottenham crashed to a 3-0 defeat in the Croatian capital to lose their last-16 tie 3-2 on aggregate, a result Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris described as "a disgrace".

Hart, Lloris's back-up, said the post, which went out after the game, was sent in error by one of his social medial team. "It has just been brought to my attention, I've literally just woke up, that someone thought that we'd won 3-0 last night," Hart said.

"As sloppy as it sounds, it's the truth. Posted 'job done'. That's unacceptable and I'm sure it's annoyed a lot of people and I'm sorry it's come to that. "It's obviously not come from me and I've got nothing but love for the club and support for the team. I'm just as down as the boys are, so apologies."

