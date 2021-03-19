Left Menu

ECB in talks with BCCI but we don't have an update yet: Mandhana on playing in The Hundred

India T20I vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Friday said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are in talks and will look to find a way for India's women players to play in The Hundred.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 19:59 IST
ECB in talks with BCCI but we don't have an update yet: Mandhana on playing in The Hundred
India opener Smriti Mandhana (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

India T20I vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Friday said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are in talks and will look to find a way for India's women players to play in The Hundred. "I think ECB is in talks with BCCI but we don't have an update yet. It will highly be depending upon the schedule teams have because our first priority will be India matches. BCCI and ECB are working towards it and let's hope to hear something out around Hundred from them soon," Mandhana said in a virtual press conference ahead of the T20I series opener against South Africa.

Coming to the T20I series against South Africa, when asked if she will continue to open with Shafali Verma, the senior pro said: "As of now, we both together have had good partnerships in last two years so we are looking at the same combination." Mandhana further said it will be easier for spinners to focus on the right areas in the 20-over game as they have to bowl less overs. "Spinners are our biggest strength for the longest of the time. India has done well in a couple of years thanks to the spinners. I think in the T20Is with four overs, it will be easier for them to focus on just 24 balls rather than 60 balls," Mandhana said.

The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. Regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will miss the opening game due to the hip injury she sustained during the final ODI of the five-match series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Minella Indo wins Cheltenham Gold Cup

Minella Indo, ridden by Jack Kennedy and trained by Henry De Bromhead, won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on a Friday afternoon of high emotion despite the absence of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Plus Tard, with Rachael Blackmore in the sa...

Pakistan shooter Usman Chand attracts attention as World Cup begins

Usman Chand, the lone Pakistani shooter to participate in the star-studded ISSF World Cup here, has attracted plenty of attention even before firing his first competition shot.Chand, a skeet shooter, was spoken to by quite a few scribes aft...

UK reports 101 new COVID-19 deaths and 4,802 new cases

The United Kingdom reported 101 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, up from 95 a day earlier, official daily data showed. The country reported 4,802 new cases of the disease, down from 6,303 a day earlier.The data showed that a total 26.264...

Kota: Minor girl reunited with family

A minor girl who had separated from her parents around four year ago in Madhya Pradeshs Jaora city was reunited with her family here on Friday. The girl was 9-year-old at the time of the incident. She was reunited with her family at the Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021