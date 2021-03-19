Left Menu

Sharath, Manika enter mixed doubles final at Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament

The star Indian pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra made their way into the mixed doubles final at the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament after they defeated Singapore's Koen Pang Yew En and Lin Ye 4-2 in the last-4 clash in Doha on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:22 IST
Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal. Image Credit: ANI

The star Indian pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra made their way into the mixed doubles final at the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament after they defeated Singapore's Koen Pang Yew En and Lin Ye 4-2 in the last-4 clash in Doha on Friday. The World No. 19 Indian pair has now set up the final clash against World No. 8 Korean pair of Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jeon on Saturday and is now a win away from qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Having already secured the singles berths on Thursday and now aiming for double qualification, Sharath and Manika faced a tough challenge in the initial part of the match as the scores were levelled at 2-2 after the fourth game. However, the 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist pair managed to hold an edge over the opponent and bagged two successive games to complete a 12-10, 9-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-8, 13-11 victory in 50 minutes. Meanwhile the Korean duo Lee and Jeon entered the final with 4-11, 11-7, 11-4, 5-11, 11-8, 11-8 victory against Thailand's Padasak Tanviriyavechakul and Suthasini Sawettabut.

Earlier on Thursday, all the four Indian paddlers Sharath, Manika, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee earned themselves singles qualification at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. While Sathiyan and Sutirtha emerged winners in their respective categories of the South Asian Group, Sharath and Manika sealed Tokyo berths by virtue of being the highest-ranked second-placed players. (ANI)

