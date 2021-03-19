Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd swap shirt sponsor Chevrolet for TeamViewer

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 21:30 IST
Soccer-Man Utd swap shirt sponsor Chevrolet for TeamViewer
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Manchester United will sport German software firm TeamViewer's logo on their shirts from next season, drawing a line under a deal carmaker Chevrolet which has sponsored them for the past seven years. The deal seeks to raise the global profile of TeamViewer , a remote connectivity software company that floated in Frankfurt in 2019 and has since expanded internationally.

"TeamViewer will enable Manchester United to bring its fans even closer to the team they love through ground-breaking AR solutions and remote access to the Theatre of Dreams," Manchester United said in a statement on Friday. While the 20-times English soccer champions, currently second in the Premiership, did not disclose financial details, two sources told Reuters that the annual value of the five-year deal was around 55 million euros ($65 million).

A third source, however, said the deal with TeamViewer was worth less than 40 million pounds ($55 million) a year. The biggest Premier League shirt deal struck during the coronavirus pandemic is nevertheless worth less to the Red Devils than its last one with Chevy, which was wider as it included providing cars to players.

The club last year extended its record $559 million deal with General Motors that was due to expire in June 2021 by six months after COVID-19 lockdowns ate into its finances. TeamViewer, based in the southwestern town of Goeppingen, is the only German major shirt sponsor in the English Premier League, where managers Juergen Klopp at Liverpool and Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea are the Germany's best-known soccer expats.

GLOBAL REACH TeamViewer says its "anyone, anything, anytime, anywhere" software can be run in a range of settings - remotely controlling snow cannons at ski resorts or running experiments on the International Space Station.

The augmented reality dimension of the United deal picks up on TeamViewer's recent takeover of a U.S. company called Upskill, whose smart glasses help 'show' front-line maintenance workers how to do tricky tasks. TeamViewer is free to individuals, but once it sees that people are making commercial use of its software it starts to charge them.

This 'freemium' strategy relies on raising global awareness of the brand, which is where Manchester United's 1.1 billion-strong international fan base comes in. TeamViewer said that, due to an increase in marketing spend from the Manchester United deal and other global initiatives, its profit margin would narrow to 49%-51% this year from a previous forecast of 55%-57%.

Based on earlier guidance, the extra marketing spend by TeamViewer would work out at around 35 million euros this calendar year. Investors took a dim view of the short-term impact of TeamViewer's move, sending its shares 11% lower, although some analysts said it could pay off in the long term.

"We believe the marketing exposure TeamViewer will garner from the deal could significantly aid the company's traction," analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a note. "As a result, we would view the share price reaction today as a buying opportunity." ($1 = 0.7226 pounds) ($1 = 0.8418 euros) (Additional reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams, Toby Davis and Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-WHO Says Over 20 Mln AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses Given In Europe So Far

World Health Organization WHO SAYS SO FAR, MORE THAN 20 MILLION DOSES OF ASTRA VACCINE HAVE BEEN ADMINISTERED IN EUROPE AND OVER 27 MILLION DOSES OF COVISHIELD ADMINISTERED IN INDIA Source text httpsbit.ly3qY84lv Further company coverage...

Keep using AstraZeneca vaccine, WHO urges world

The World Health Organization WHO exhorted the world to keep administering AstraZenecas COVID-19 shots on Friday, adding its endorsement to that of European and British regulators after concerns over blood clotting. We urge countries to con...

Series finale great experience for England before T20 WC, says Collingwood

Ahead of the series decider against India, England assistant coach Paul Collingwood has said that these kinds of experiences will help them in the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year. The five-match T20I series is currently...

Colombia must dismantle criminal networks, corruption in port city -U.N.

Colombia must dismantle criminal networks and corruption in the Pacific port city of Buenaventura via its legal system and social investment to reestablish security and guarantee human rights for its residents, a United Nations agency said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021