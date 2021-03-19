The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Lead of All England badminton report.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW Battle for supremacy among two best teams in series-decider Ahmedabad, Mar 19 (PTI) Having outsmarted England in challenging conditions, a confident India will back themselves to win the series-decider here on Saturday and take another firm step towards finalising their core for the T20 World Cup.

SPO-CRI-IND-2ND LD TEAM Prasidh Krishna, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav in ODI squad for England series New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav earned their maiden ODI call-up on Friday as selectors named them in India's 18-member squad for the three-match series against England.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD WOM India eye redemption in T20 series against South Africa but without skipper Harmanpreet in opener Lucknow, Mar 19 (PTI) Outplayed in the ODI series, Indian women will have to lift their game in all departments to redeem themselves in the three-match T20 series against South Africa but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will miss the series-opener on Saturday due to an injury.

SPO-CRI-IND-SURYAKUMAR Not disappointed with my dismissal, few things not in my control: Suryakumar Ahmedabad, Mar 19 (PTI) His terrific innings in only his second international outing was cut short by a controversial dismissal, but Suryakumar Yadav took it on his chin, saying few things are ''not in my control''.

SPO-CRI-IND-STOKES Getting under the pump before World Cup is good for us: Stokes Ahmedabad, Mar 19 (PTI) England star all-rounder Ben Stokes says losing a tight game like the fourth Twenty20 against India on Thursday and going into a 'winners-take-all' contest will only prepare them better for the World Cup as they will get used to pressure situations.

SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR Tendulkar credits IPL for developing India's bench strength Raipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Friday credited the IPL for helping develop India's bench strength, saying the current lot has benefitted by constantly playing against world-class performers in the lucrative league.

SPO-SHOOT-WC-LD QUALIFICATION ISSF World Cup: Divyansh, Babuta, Anjum qualify for 10m air rifle finals New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Tokyo Olympics quota holders Anjum Moudgil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Arjun Babuta qualified for the women's and men's 10m air rifle finals respectively on the opening day of the ISSF World Cup here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-RAMIZ India-England series is a trailer for other teams to improve ahead of T20 WC: Ramiz Karachi, Mar 19 (PTI) Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has termed the ongoing series between India and England as a ''trailer'' for other teams, saying the five-match T20 rubber will help them to improve their skills and strategy ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

SPO-CRI-ENG-FINE England fined for slow over-rate against India in fourth T20I Ahmedabad, Mar 19 (PTI) England players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the fourth T20 International here.

SPO-BAD-2ND LD IND All England: Lakshya Sen crashes out after Ashwini-Sikki pair's loss in quarters Birmingham, Mar 19 (PTI) Indian ace Lakshya Sen crashed out of the All England Open Championships quarterfinals after losing to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands 17-21 21-16 17-21 here on Friday.

SPO-BOX-IND Nikhat Zareen stuns two-time world champion, advances into semis New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Continuing her giant-killing run, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen on Friday stunned two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan to enter the women's 51kg semifinals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul.

SPO-OLY-TT-IND Sathiya, Sutirtha book Tokyo berths; Sharath and Manika also through Doha, Mar 19 (PTI) Indian paddler G Sathiyan has qualified for his maiden Summer Games with a comfortable 4-0 win over Pakistan's Muhammad Rameez in the Asian Olympic Games Qualification Tournament here.

SPO-ATH-FEDCUP Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for Olympics in discus throw with NR, improves PB by 4m Patiala, Mar 19 (PTI) Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur booked her Tokyo Olympics berth with a sensational national record effort of 65.06m as she improved upon her earlier personal best by four metres on the final day of the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships, here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-MANDHANA Skipper Harmanpreet ruled out of T20 opener against South Africa, informs Mandhana Lucknow, Mar 19 (PTI) India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the opening women's T20 International of the three-match series against South Africa here due to an injury, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said on Friday.

SPO-VIRUS-SHOOT Top international shooter tests positive ahead of World Cup New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) A top international shooter has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the ISSF World Cup here and is currently in isolation at a hospital.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri 2-over at Palm Beach, in danger of missing cut Palm Beach (Florida), Mar 19 (PTI) An early double bogey pegging him back, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri returned a 2-over 72 card that has put him in the danger zone at the end of the first round of the Honda Classic, here.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-CHENNAI Only pride to play for as Chennai City FC, Aizawl FC face off Kalyani, Mar 19 (PTI) Chennai City FC and Aizawl FC will be playing for pride when the two teams clash in an I-League match here on Saturday.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-ARROWS-PREVIEW I-League: Indian Arrows look to finish season on high against Sudeva Delhi Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side, Indian Arrows, will look to draw the curtains on their Hero I-League campaign on a high when they take on Sudeva Delhi here on Saturday.

